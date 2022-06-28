Views of the News Preview: Covering the fall of Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson overturned abortion rights protected under Roe v. Wade. On this week’s program, we talk about how it was covered, who’s voices were – or weren’t – heard, and how it reignited the debate over journalists’ objectivity.
Breaking the news
Tom Jones, Poynter: “From Politico’s scoop to America’s reality: Media reaction to Roe v. Wade’s overturn”
Los Angeles Times: “Roe overturned; how newspaper homepages across the country covered this historic day”
Mark Sherman, Associated Press: “Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion”
Charlie Savage, New York Times: “Decades ago, Alito laid out methodical strategy to eventually overrule Roe”
Jennifer Gerson & Chabeli Carrazana, The 19th: “How clinics in states where you can get an abortion are preparing for a ‘wave of clients’”
Jenna Sherman, Scientific American: “How abortion misinformation and disinformation spread online”
Adi Robertson, The Verge: “The brewing fight to keep abortion info online”
Representing diverse voices
Leslie Shapiro & N. Kirkpatrick: “How Washington Post readers feel about the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling”
Alisha Haridasani Gupta, New York Times: “The voices of men affected by abortion”
Doris Truong, Poynter: “How to ensure diverse viewpoints in abortion coverage”
Restarting the Objectivity Debate
Media Matters Staff, Media Matters for America: “Glenn Beck cries over Roe v. Wade being overturned: ‘We’re going to see miracles in our lifetime, and I think we just saw one”
Alex Sujong Laughlin, Poynter: “It’s possible to be a journalist and a human”
David Cohn, Journalism.co.uk: “How objectivity got a bad rap and where do we go from here?”
What’s Next
Richard J. Tofel, Second Rough Draft: “Time for real coverage of the Supreme Court”
Oliver Darcy, CNN: “The Politico reporter who broke the Roe v. wade story has some advice for newsrooms”
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post: “The Supreme Court declares war on modern America”
Mary Ziegler, Los Angeles Times: “Op-Ed: How to move forward after the destruction of Roe vs. Wade”
Amanda Darrach, Columbia Journalism Review: “Nina Totenberg: ‘They don’t have to follow Supreme Court precedent anymore’”
Ariane de Vogue, CNN: “Supreme Court declines to revisit landmark First Amendment decision, leaving higher bar for libel in place”
Ariel Zilber, New York Post: “Clarence Thomas wants to make it easier to sue media companies for libel”
‘Surprise’ January 6 Hearing
John Wagner, Amber Phillips & Eugene Scott: “Who is Cassidy Hutchinson?”
Nicholas Wu, POLITICO: “’Ketchup dripping down the wall’: 5 stunning moments from Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony”
Phillip Bump, Washington Post: “On Jan. 6, it’s Trump’s word against the word of former GOP allies”
Martin Pengelly, The Guardian: “’He thinks Mike deserves it’: Trump said rioters were right to call for vice-president’s death”
Online advertising & Fox News
Adam Gabbatt, The Guardian: “Group aims to strip Fox News of ad revenue over ‘fueling next insurrection’”
Kelly McClure, Salon: “Former marketing executives launch campaign to keep Fox News from ‘fueling next insurrection’”
Sharing Credit
Mikaela Rodenbaugh, Reynolds Journalism Institute: “Expanding credit for journalists: Looking beyond the byline”