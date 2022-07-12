Views of the News Preview: Will Twitter sue Elon Musk?
Dan Milmo, The Guardian: “Can Elon Musk really walk away from $44bn Twitter takeover?”
Ivan Mehta, TechCrunch: “Twitter lawyers say Musk’s termination of the deal is “invalid and wrongful”
Kalley Huang, New York Times: “What is Delaware’s Court of Chancery and its role in Elon Musk’s Twitter deal?”
Lauren Feiner, CNBC: “Elon Musk notifies Twitter he is terminating deal”
Ramishah Maruf, CNN: “What’s next for Twitter now that Elon Musk wants out?”
William D. Cohan, Puck: “The Musk reckoning”
Felix Salmon, Axios: “Elon vs. Twitter: The updated flow chart”
Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill: “Wall Street Journal: Musk-Twitter deal falling through would be ‘loss for free speech’”
Todd Spangler, Variety: “Elon Musk responds to Twitter’s threat to sue him over reneging on deal – with a meme”
Lauren Hirsch, New York Times: “Twitter is ready for a legal battle to force Elon Musk to buy the company.”
Kate Conger & Mike Isaac, New York Times: “How Elon Musk damaged Twitter and left it worse off”
David Moye, HuffPost: “17 snarkiest tweets about Elon Musk trying to back out of Twitter deal”
Everyone needs an editor?
Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Tucker Carlson: ‘I don’t clear anything with anybody’”
Proud Boys column removed in Sarasota
Jennifer Orsi, Sarasota Herald-Tribune: “From the editor: Guest column about Proud Boys did not meet our standards”
Melissa Radovich, Sarasota Herald-Tribune: “Attacking Proud Boys does a disservice to caring school parents” (via Wayback Machine Internet Archive)
Sarah Rumpf, Mediate: “Sarasota Herald-Tribune publishes bonkers op-ed from wife of Proud Boy member defending group as ‘caring parents’”
Sarah Rumpf, Mediaite: “Sarasota Herald-Tribune deletes op-ed by Proud Boy wife after backlash – but doesn’t address major conflict”
Lydia O’Connor, HuffPost: “Florida paper retracts column defending Proud Boys after omitting key detail”
Arizona law restricts recording police activity
Chelsea Curtis, Arizona Republic: “Recordings within 8 feet of police illegal in Arizona under bill signed into law by Ducey”
National Press Photographers Association: “Arizona HB 2319 would make it illegal to film police within 15 feet”
Amanda Holpuch, New York Times: “Arizona law bans people from recording police within eight feet”
News Media Alliance: “Alliance opposes bill restricting journalists’ rights of access”
Lindsey Bever, Washington Post: “New Arizona law criminalizes filming police from less than 8 feet away”
Jared Gans, The Hill: “Arizona to outlaw recording police within 8 feet”
Spending in St. Louis County
Nassim Benchaabane, St. Louis Post Dispatch: “Sunshine Law expert sounds alarm over St. Louis County Council plan”
It’s not you… it’s me.
Amanda Ripley, Washington Post: “I stopped reading the news. Is the problem me – or the product?”