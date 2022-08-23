© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: What is the future of media criticism?

Published August 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT

This week marked some big changes in media criticism, with the end of CNN’s Reliable Sources and Columnist Margaret Sullivan’s departure from the Washington Post. What is the future of this important area?

Frank Pallotta, CNN: “CNN is ending ‘Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter’

Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “Brian Stelter leaving CNN after cancellation of ‘Reliable Sources’

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Brian Stelter leaving CNN; ‘Reliable Sources’ is canceled

Dan Kennedy, Media Nation: “Brian Stelter’s departure is just the latest blow against media commentary

Dan Froomkin, Press Watchers: “By firing Brian Stelter, CNN is capitulating to disinformation rather than fighting it

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The horribly timed defenestration of Brian Stelter

Peter Kafka, Vox: “Did CNN’s Brian Stelter lose his job because of politics or money?

Clare Malone, The New Yorker: “A TV face of the Trump resistance exits

Charlotte Klein, Vanity Fair: “’Call it a self-imposed term limit’: Why media critic Margaret Sullivan is exiting The Washington Post

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Media critic Margaret Sullivan to depart The Washington Post

Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: “My final column: 2024 and the dangers ahead

Max Tani, POLITICO: “WaPo quietly suspended one of its top reporters last spring

Andrew Beaujon, Washingtonian: “The Washington Post suspended a media reporter for reporting on the Washington Post

Popular Canadian Anchor Dropped

Rosie DiManno, Toronto Star: “Lisa LaFlamme’s bio may be scrubbed from their site but no way Bell Media and CTV News can walk back this disaster

Claire Parker: “A popular, award-winning TV news anchor was fired. Was it the hair?

Leyland Cecco, The Guardian: “Anger as Lisa LaFlamme dropped as Canada TV anchor after going grey

Emily Strohm, People: “Bell Media launching workplace review following longtime CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal

Big Ten’s Media Rights Deal

Homero De la Fuente, CNN: “The Big Ten Conferences signs media rights deal reportedly worth over $1 billion per year

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN: “Big Ten completes 7-year, $7 billion media rights agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC

Dennis Dodd, CBS: “Big Ten reaches seven-year media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC for football, basketball through 2029-2030

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: “With Big Ten’s new deal, here’s what college football will look like on TV for the next decade

Daniel Plocher, Maizenbrew: “Three things we’d like to see with the new Big Ten TV deal

Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic: “How the Big Ten’s new TV rights deal was driven by an NFL mindset with an eye for disruption

Urban Meyer to Fox Sports
Tom Jones, Poynter: “Inside Fox Sports’ controversial hire of Urban Meyer

Jimmy Traina, Sports Illustrated: “Even Fox knows bringing back Urban Meyer is completely embarrassing

Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports!: “Urban Meyer returns to Fox Sports after disastrous Jaguars stint

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “Fox downplays Urban Meyer’s return, after a horrible year in the NFL

Bill Chappell, NPR: “Urban Meyer will retire as Ohio State’s football coach, after scandal-marred season” (December 2018)

Meet the Kansas City Defender
The Kansas City Defender

James Anderson, Nieman Lab: “The Kansas City Defender is a nonprofit news site for young Black audiences across the Midwest

