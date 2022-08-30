© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: NBC considers ending primetime programming one hour early

Published August 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
Joe Flint, Wall Street Journal: “NBC considers cutting back programming hours in prime time

Stephen Silver, The Streamable: “NBC is reportedly thinking about cutting back on primetime; does that mean they are choosing streaming over broadcast?

Dade Hayes, Deadline: “Does NBC’s potential primetime retreat foreshadow more changes to legacy broadcast network model?

Jennifer Maas, Variety: “NBC considers abandoning 10 p.m. primetime hour for local programming

John Koblin, New York Times: “NBC discusses ending prime-time lineup at 10 p.m.

Struggles at the Washington Post
Benjamin Mullin & Katie Robertson, New York Times: “Frustrations mount at Washington Post as its business struggles

Loree Seitz, The Wrap: “The Washington Post poised to lose money this year, considers cutting 100 jobs

Government-funded research open to all
White House: “OSTP issues guidance to make federally funded research freely available without delay

Vimal Patel, New York Times: “White House pushes journals to drop paywalls on publicly funded research

Adi Robertson, Verge: “No more paywalls for public research, says White House

Thomas Claburn, The Register: “US plans to open up government-funded science research papers to all

Censorship at Nebraska high school
Jessica Votipka, The Grand Island Independent: “’Nurseries of democracy’: Northwest student journalism elimination a ‘saga’

Associated Press: “Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Scott Shackford, Reason.com: “Nebraska high school shuts down 54-year-old school newspaper after student publish LGBTQ pieces

Meet the Kansas City Defender
The Kansas City Defender

James Anderson, Nieman Lab: “The Kansas City Defender is a nonprofit news site for young Black audiences across the Midwest

