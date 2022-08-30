Views of the News Preview: NBC considers ending primetime programming one hour early
Joe Flint, Wall Street Journal: “NBC considers cutting back programming hours in prime time”
Stephen Silver, The Streamable: “NBC is reportedly thinking about cutting back on primetime; does that mean they are choosing streaming over broadcast?”
Dade Hayes, Deadline: “Does NBC’s potential primetime retreat foreshadow more changes to legacy broadcast network model?”
Jennifer Maas, Variety: “NBC considers abandoning 10 p.m. primetime hour for local programming”
John Koblin, New York Times: “NBC discusses ending prime-time lineup at 10 p.m.”
Struggles at the Washington Post
Benjamin Mullin & Katie Robertson, New York Times: “Frustrations mount at Washington Post as its business struggles”
Loree Seitz, The Wrap: “The Washington Post poised to lose money this year, considers cutting 100 jobs”
Government-funded research open to all
White House: “OSTP issues guidance to make federally funded research freely available without delay”
Vimal Patel, New York Times: “White House pushes journals to drop paywalls on publicly funded research”
Adi Robertson, Verge: “No more paywalls for public research, says White House”
Thomas Claburn, The Register: “US plans to open up government-funded science research papers to all”
Censorship at Nebraska high school
Jessica Votipka, The Grand Island Independent: “’Nurseries of democracy’: Northwest student journalism elimination a ‘saga’”
Associated Press: “Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue”
Scott Shackford, Reason.com: “Nebraska high school shuts down 54-year-old school newspaper after student publish LGBTQ pieces”
Meet the Kansas City Defender
The Kansas City Defender
James Anderson, Nieman Lab: “The Kansas City Defender is a nonprofit news site for young Black audiences across the Midwest”