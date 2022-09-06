Views of the News Preview: The Mississippi water crisis

Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account?

Richard Prince, Journal-isms: “Jackson water crisis seen as racial – but how?”

Evlondo Cooper, Rob Savillo & Jack Winstanley, Media Matters for America: “The Jackson water crisis is an environmental justice story. National TV news missed an opportunity to cover it that way.”

Anthony Warren, WLBT-TV: “National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines”

Ja’han Jones, MSNBC: “Jackson’s water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation”

Staff, Media Matters for America: “Tucker Carlson suggests Mississippi water crisis was intentionally caused by the mayor of Jackson as part of a plot to radicalize the city”

Biden’s democracy speech

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The pathetic semantic squabble in coverage of Biden’s democracy speech”

Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Michael D. Shear, New York Times: “Biden warns that American values are under assault by Trump-led extremism”

Kevin Liptak, Phil Mattingly & Kaitlan Collins, CNN: “Biden warns Trump and his closest followers are trying to undermine American democracy in combative speech”

Zeke Miller & Josh Boak, Associated Press: “Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “As Biden warned about democracy’s collapse, TV networks aired reruns”

Harwood out at CNN

Ramon Antonio Vargas, The Guardian: “Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’”

Ben Blanchett, HuffPost: “CNN correspondent uses last day at network to send a message on Trump”

Alex Weprin, The Hollywood Reporter: “CNN parts ways with White House Correspondent John Harwood”

Ted Johnson, Deadline: “White House Correspondent John Harwood says he’s leaving CNN”

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “’Is there a purge?’: John Harwood’s CNN exit viewed as strategy shift”

Peter Kafka, Vox: “Why billionaire John Malone’s shadow looms over CNN”

Twitter’s Edit button

Twitter: “This is a test of Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature. This is only a test”

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion: Twitter edits its edit button policy. Finally.”

Clare Duffy, CNN: “Twitter is finally testing an edit button”

Kate Conger, New York Times: “Farewell, typos! Twitter unveils and edit button.”

Finally beating the bots?

Adam B. Vary & Jennifer Maas, Variety: “Amazon’s delay for ‘The Rings of Power’ reviews on Prime Video part of new initiative to filter out trolls”

Emma Roth, The Verge: “Amazon’s putting a three-day pause on reviews for The Rings of Power”

Alex Hern, The Guardian: “Amazon delays The Rings of Power ratings to combat fake reviews”

Justin Carter, Gizmodo: “Amazon suspends Lord of the Rings reviews as it become Prime’s biggest premiere”

James Hibberd, The Hollywood Reporter: “Is The Rings of Power getting review bombed? Amazon suspends ratings”

Las Vegas reporter found dead

David Wilson, Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home”

David Ferrera, Las Vegas Review-Journal: “’He just would not give up’: Colleagues, lawyers remember late journalist”

Eduardo Medina, New York Times: “Las Vegas reporter found fatally stabbed outside his home, police say”

Edward Helmore, The Guardian: “Investigative reporter Jeff German stabbed to death in Las Vegas”

So long, Serena

Erin Whiteside, Nieman Lab: “How Serena Williams forced sports journalists to cover tennis as more than a game”

