Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Covering the death of Queen Elizabeth

Published September 13, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT
The eyes of the world are on the United Kingdom, where mourners pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, and watch the reign of King Charles III take shape.

BBC: “King Charles III, the new monarch

Mark Sweney, The Guardian: “Media firms introduce advertising blackouts to respect late Queen

Kristen Hare, Poynter: “Queen Elizabeth’s life and death on front pages around the world

David Zurawik, CNN: “How the world learned about Queen Elizabeth’s death

Dominic Ponsford, Press Gazette: “UK national newspapers pay tribute to the Queen with 426 pages of coverage

Amanda Meade, The Guardian: “’Everything kicked into gear’: how Australia’s media covered the Queen’s death

Paul Linford, Hold the Front Page: “NUJ calls off three-day strike in the wake of Queen’s death

Angela Fu, Poynter: “AP style tips for covering the British royal family

Jim Waterson, The Guardian: “Death of Elizabeth II leaves BBC with tricking balancing act

Jim Waterson, The Guardian: “BBC receives relatively few complaints over coverage of Queen’s death

Nick Duffy, iNews: “Sky News issues apology after confusing protest over killing of Chris Kaba for Queen mourners

Nadine White, The Independent: “The Voice calls for royals to apologise for slavery after Prince Charles editorship backlash

Bernard Shaw (1940-2022)
Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN: “CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

Associated Press: “Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies at 82

K. Stewart, NABJ: “NABJ mourns the loss of Bernard Shaw, founding Chief CNN Anchor

Richard Sandomir, New York Times: “Bernard Shaw, CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years, dies at 82

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Remembering Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor and a media icon

Richard Prince, Journal-isms: “’I believe in asking tough questions’ Even of the industry

Richard Prince, Jouranl-isms: “Bernard Shaw issues a warning” (Sept. 2011)

Reporting in Las Vegas

Katelyn Newberg, Las Vegas Review Journal: “Criminal complaint accuses Robert Telles of ‘lying in wait’ for reporter

Las Vegas Review Journal: “Reporter’s killing renews concerns about attacks on journalists

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs & Mike Baker, New York Times: “A slain reporter, a city of sin and a politician charged with murder

David Propper, New York Post: “Las Vegas official accused of killing reporter will remain in office and get paid

Corbin Bolies, The Daily Beast: “How murdered journalist Jeff German’s colleagues hunted down his alleged killer

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The killing of Jeff German

Michel Martin, NPR: “Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not

Recording in Arizona
Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic: “Federal judge halts Arizona ban on filming police within 8 feet

CPS Public Comment Policy
Leila Mitchell, KMIZ: “Columbia Board of Education approves updated public speaking policy

Marta Mieze & Maggie Trovato, Columbia Missourian: “Columbia School Board passes new public comment policy

Ethan Becker, KOMU-TV: “Columbia school board passes policy to limit public comment

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
