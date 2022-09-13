Views of the News Preview: Covering the death of Queen Elizabeth
The eyes of the world are on the United Kingdom, where mourners pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, and watch the reign of King Charles III take shape.
BBC: “King Charles III, the new monarch”
Mark Sweney, The Guardian: “Media firms introduce advertising blackouts to respect late Queen”
Kristen Hare, Poynter: “Queen Elizabeth’s life and death on front pages around the world”
David Zurawik, CNN: “How the world learned about Queen Elizabeth’s death”
Dominic Ponsford, Press Gazette: “UK national newspapers pay tribute to the Queen with 426 pages of coverage”
Amanda Meade, The Guardian: “’Everything kicked into gear’: how Australia’s media covered the Queen’s death”
Paul Linford, Hold the Front Page: “NUJ calls off three-day strike in the wake of Queen’s death”
Angela Fu, Poynter: “AP style tips for covering the British royal family”
Jim Waterson, The Guardian: “Death of Elizabeth II leaves BBC with tricking balancing act”
Jim Waterson, The Guardian: “BBC receives relatively few complaints over coverage of Queen’s death”
Nick Duffy, iNews: “Sky News issues apology after confusing protest over killing of Chris Kaba for Queen mourners”
Nadine White, The Independent: “The Voice calls for royals to apologise for slavery after Prince Charles editorship backlash”
Bernard Shaw (1940-2022)
Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN: “CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82”
Associated Press: “Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies at 82”
K. Stewart, NABJ: “NABJ mourns the loss of Bernard Shaw, founding Chief CNN Anchor”
Richard Sandomir, New York Times: “Bernard Shaw, CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years, dies at 82”
Tom Jones, Poynter: “Remembering Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor and a media icon”
Richard Prince, Journal-isms: “’I believe in asking tough questions’ Even of the industry”
Richard Prince, Jouranl-isms: “Bernard Shaw issues a warning” (Sept. 2011)
Reporting in Las Vegas
Katelyn Newberg, Las Vegas Review Journal: “Criminal complaint accuses Robert Telles of ‘lying in wait’ for reporter”
Las Vegas Review Journal: “Reporter’s killing renews concerns about attacks on journalists”
Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs & Mike Baker, New York Times: “A slain reporter, a city of sin and a politician charged with murder”
David Propper, New York Post: “Las Vegas official accused of killing reporter will remain in office and get paid”
Corbin Bolies, The Daily Beast: “How murdered journalist Jeff German’s colleagues hunted down his alleged killer”
Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The killing of Jeff German”
Michel Martin, NPR: “Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not”
Recording in Arizona
Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic: “Federal judge halts Arizona ban on filming police within 8 feet”
CPS Public Comment Policy
Leila Mitchell, KMIZ: “Columbia Board of Education approves updated public speaking policy”
Marta Mieze & Maggie Trovato, Columbia Missourian: “Columbia School Board passes new public comment policy”
Ethan Becker, KOMU-TV: “Columbia school board passes policy to limit public comment”