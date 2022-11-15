Views of the News Preview: Tumult hits Twitter

Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac & Tiffany Hsu, New York Times: “Two weeks of chaos: Inside Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter”

Casey Newton & Zoë Schiffer, Platformer: “Inside the Twitter meltdown”

Roger Cheng, CNET: “Elon Musk’s Twitter meltdown is the new greatest show on earth”

Adrienne LaFrance, The Atlantic: “So much for comedy on Twitter”

Ryan Mac, Benjamin Mullin, Kate Conger & Mike Isaac, New York Times: “A verifiable mess: Twitter users create havoc by impersonating brands”

JR Hennessey, The Guardian: “New Twitter boss Elon Musk is the dog that caught the car – with all the journos in the back seat”

Lydia Polgreen, New York Times: “If you want to understand how dangerous Elon Musk is, look outside America”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Elon Musk’s Twitter faces its ‘Titanic’ moment as executives and advertisers flee while trolls run rampant”

David Klepper, Associated Press: “Research shows tweets with racial slurs have soared since Elon Musk took over”

Joseph Menn, Cat Zakrzewski, Faiz Siddiqui, Nitasha Tiku & Drew Harwell, Washington Post: “Twitter’s content moderation head quits as departures alarm the FTC”

Politfact: “Politifact: Is Elon Musk under federal investigation? Here’s what we know”

Al Tompkins, Poynter: “The fake tweet about free insulin sweeps the internet”

Drew Harwell, Washington Post: “A fake tweet sparked panic at Eli Lilly and may hav cost Twitter millions”

Tom Warren, The Verge: “This Chrome extension tells you who paid for Twitter’s blue checkmark”

Raquel Maria Dillon & Mary Yang, NPR: “Some Twitter users flying the coop hope Mastadon will be a safe landing”

Emma Bubola, New York Times: “Twitter users, sensing the end of an era, confess their secrets”

Tech company layoffs

Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab: “Meta’s layoffs make it official: Facebook is ready to part ways with the news”

Frank Pallotta, CNN: “Jeff Bezos hints he’s buying the Washington Commanders: “’We’ll have to wait and see”

Karen Weise, New York Times: “Amazon is said to plan to lay off thousands of employees”

Jack Mirkinson, Discourse Blog: “This is not journalism”

Mid-term elections

Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times: “Murdoch’s news outlets extend their criticism of Trump.”

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion: How should the media cover Donald Trump now?”

Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill: “Fox News faces post-midterm choice between Trump, DeSantis”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “What happened to the Democrats’ ‘messaging crisis’?”

Ohio journalist arrested

Freedom of the Press Foundation: “Ohio authorities ignore Supreme Court to arrest journalist”

U.S. Press Freedom Tracker: “Ohio editor charged with wiretapping after publishing obtained court recording”

Committee to Protect Journalists: “CPJ alarmed by wiretapping charges against Ohio newspaper editor”

Staff, The Sciotto Valley Guardian: “Guardian’s editor charged with wiretapping after writing story on Wagner trial”

Getting ready for the World Cup

Sara Guaglione, Digiday: “How Bleacher Report is using animation to differentiate its World Cup coverage”

NBC Sports Group: “Telemundo surrounds FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with most ambitious coverage and production ever”

Tariq Panja, New York Times: “Qatar World Cup faces new edict: Hide the beer”

Wakanda Forever

Frank Pallotta, CNN: “’Wakanda Forever’ aims to recreate blockbuster magic. Disney and theaters are counting on it”

A Martínez & Glen Weldon, NPR: “’Wakanda Forever’ hopes to replicate the success of ‘Black Panther’”

Marisa Dellatto, Forbes: “’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ ranks No. 1 in opening weekend – and second-biggest this year”

Albert Samaha, BuzzFeed News: “’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ review: Not as good as the first but still moving”