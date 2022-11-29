Views of the News Preview: Demonstrators protest in China

Agnes Change & Chang Che, New York Times: “What China’s protesters are calling for”

Lily Kuo, Washington Post: “Rare protests against China’s ‘zero covid’ policy erupt across country”

Chris Buckley, New York Times: “With intimidation and surveillance, China tries to snuff out protests”

Jessie Yeung, CNN: “Rare protests are spreading across China. Here’s what you need to know”

South China Morning Post: “Chinese TV cuts maskless World Cup scenes as Covid anger mounts”

Lee Brown, New York Post: “Chinese state TV cuts shots of mask-free World Cup fans”

Chuck Buckley, Vivian Wang, Chang Che & Amy Chang Chien, New York Times: “After deadly blaze, surge of defiance against China’s covid policies”

Xinhua: “Beijing bans barricading gates for COVID-19 control”

Staff, The Guardian: “BBC says Chinese police assaulted and detained its reporter at Shanghai protest”

Patrick Wintour, The Guardian: “Xi unlikely to tolerate dissent as momentous protests shake China”

Isobel Cockerell, .Coda: “’They’re trying to kill us’: Uyghurs in Xinjiang suffer brutal Covid lockdown”

Latest on Twitter

Dan Milmo, The Guardian: “Will Elon Musk really let Twitter go bust?”

Todd Spangler, Variety: “Musk tweets fake CNN headline about Musk threatening free speech on Twitter”

Alexander Hall, Fox News: “Twitter users rage & rally as Musk declares ‘free speech’ struggle is ‘battle for the future of civilization”

TMZ: “Elon Musk goes ballistic on Apple… claims tech giant is ‘threatening’ Twitter”

Donie O’Sullivan, CNN: “Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy”

Cat Zakrezewski, Faiz Siddiqui & Jeremy B. Merrill, Washington Post: “Elon Musk says Apple threatened to remove Twitter from App Store”

World Cup coverage

Tom Kludt, Vanity Fair: “’What the hell are we doing here?’: Media confronts moral dilemmas and coverage quirks at Qatar World Cup”

Associated Press: “Qatar World Cup organizers apologize after threats to Danish television crew”

Grace Huack, USA Today: “Migrant workers were deceived and died for Qatar’s World Cup. Thousands want compensation”

Last Week Tonight: “Qatar World Cup: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”