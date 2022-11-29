© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Demonstrators protest in China

Published November 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST
Agnes Change & Chang Che, New York Times: “What China’s protesters are calling for

Lily Kuo, Washington Post: “Rare protests against China’s ‘zero covid’ policy erupt across country

Chris Buckley, New York Times: “With intimidation and surveillance, China tries to snuff out protests

Jessie Yeung, CNN: “Rare protests are spreading across China. Here’s what you need to know

South China Morning Post: “Chinese TV cuts maskless World Cup scenes as Covid anger mounts

Lee Brown, New York Post: “Chinese state TV cuts shots of mask-free World Cup fans

Chuck Buckley, Vivian Wang, Chang Che & Amy Chang Chien, New York Times: “After deadly blaze, surge of defiance against China’s covid policies

Xinhua: “Beijing bans barricading gates for COVID-19 control

Staff, The Guardian: “BBC says Chinese police assaulted and detained its reporter at Shanghai protest

Patrick Wintour, The Guardian: “Xi unlikely to tolerate dissent as momentous protests shake China

Isobel Cockerell, .Coda: “’They’re trying to kill us’: Uyghurs in Xinjiang suffer brutal Covid lockdown

Latest on Twitter

Dan Milmo, The Guardian: “Will Elon Musk really let Twitter go bust?

Todd Spangler, Variety: “Musk tweets fake CNN headline about Musk threatening free speech on Twitter

Alexander Hall, Fox News: “Twitter users rage & rally as Musk declares ‘free speech’ struggle is ‘battle for the future of civilization

TMZ: “Elon Musk goes ballistic on Apple… claims tech giant is ‘threatening’ Twitter

Donie O’Sullivan, CNN: “Twitter is no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy

Cat Zakrezewski, Faiz Siddiqui & Jeremy B. Merrill, Washington Post: “Elon Musk says Apple threatened to remove Twitter from App Store

World Cup coverage

Tom Kludt, Vanity Fair: “’What the hell are we doing here?’: Media confronts moral dilemmas and coverage quirks at Qatar World Cup”

Associated Press: “Qatar World Cup organizers apologize after threats to Danish television crew

Grace Huack, USA Today: “Migrant workers were deceived and died for Qatar’s World Cup. Thousands want compensation

Last Week Tonight: “Qatar World Cup: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Views of the News Amy Simons Earnest Perry Kathy Kiely
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
