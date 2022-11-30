© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Demonstrators protest in China

Published November 30, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST
They’ve been among the largest protests in China since Tiananmen Square in 1989. We’ll talk about what people around the globe are calling the A4 Revolution, and what President Xi Jinping’s government is doing to try to quiet them. Also, the latest on what’s happening with Twitter and a look at how crime is perceived based on how journalists cover it. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
