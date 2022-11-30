Views of the News: Demonstrators protest in China

They’ve been among the largest protests in China since Tiananmen Square in 1989. We’ll talk about what people around the globe are calling the A4 Revolution, and what President Xi Jinping’s government is doing to try to quiet them. Also, the latest on what’s happening with Twitter and a look at how crime is perceived based on how journalists cover it. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.