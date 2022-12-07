Views of the News: ABC pulls Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from 'GMA'

Did ABC News leadership make matters worse when it pulled Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air? The ‘Good Morning America’ anchors’ relationship went from the gossip mags to the front page, but was it even news in the first place? Or did management’s moves just draw more attention to it? Also, Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook, deep cuts at CNN and the Georgia run-off election. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.