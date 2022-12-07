© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: ABC pulls Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from 'GMA'

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

Did ABC News leadership make matters worse when it pulled Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air? The ‘Good Morning America’ anchors’ relationship went from the gossip mags to the front page, but was it even news in the first place? Or did management’s moves just draw more attention to it? Also, Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook, deep cuts at CNN and the Georgia run-off election. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
