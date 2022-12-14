Views of the News: CBS explains holding story on Griner's release

A tipster told CBS News that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian penal colony was imminent, but at the request of the White House, the network agreed not to report it until the she was free. When should journalists heed to these types of requests? Also, the sudden death of popular soccer writer Grant Wahl, the dissolution of Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, and a work stoppage at the New York Times. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.