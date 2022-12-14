© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
views_album_art_0.jpg
Views of the News

Views of the News: CBS explains holding story on Griner's release

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST
Amy Simons
1 of 1  — Amy Simons.jpg
Amy Simons

A tipster told CBS News that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian penal colony was imminent, but at the request of the White House, the network agreed not to report it until the she was free. When should journalists heed to these types of requests? Also, the sudden death of popular soccer writer Grant Wahl, the dissolution of Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, and a work stoppage at the New York Times. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content