Views of the News

Views of the News: Expanding video access in the U.S. House

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published January 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST
Kathy Kiely, Amy Simons, Earnest Perry
1 of 1  — Kathy Kiely, Amy Simons, Earnest Perry.jpg
Kathy Kiely, Amy Simons, Earnest Perry

For four days, C-SPAN’s cameras rolled live on the U.S. House of Representatives, showing us everything going on in the chambers gavel to gavel. Now some lawmakers, including Rep. Matt Gaetz want to make that access permanent. We’ll discuss arguments for and against. Also, St. Louis Public Radio staffers seek to unionize, students at more than a dozen colleges and using artificial intelligence to write stories for news websites. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

