Views of the News Preview: What to consider before publishing graphic images

Rick Rojas, New York Times: “Video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols elicits widespread horror”

Dominic Patten & Ted Johnson, Deadline: “Tyre Nichols beating video released: CNN airs raw police body cam footage first as MSNBC and Fox initially hold back”

Victoria Bekiempis, The Guardian: “’I’m just trying to go home’: Tyre Nichols heard pleading in released video”

Al Tompkins, Poynter: “Video of Memphis police’s ‘excessive force’ against Tyre Nichols is coming. What should news outlets show?”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “How media outlets are handling the Tyre Nichols arrest footage”

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “News organizations grapple with showing horrific Nichols, Pelosi videos”

NABJ: “NABJ offers guidance on coverage of the Tyre Nichols murder footage”

Both-sides journalism

Media Matters Staff: “Fox News host demands representation of ‘the cops’ perspective’ on the killing of Tyre Nichols”

Leonard Downie Jr., Washington Post: “Opinion: Newsrooms that move beyond ‘objectivity’ can build trust”

No editorials in Memphis

Richard Prince, journal-isms: “…No editorials in the Commercial Appeal on crisis” (scroll down)

Rick Edmonds, Poynter: “Gannett is scuttling daily editorial pages at its regional papers” (2019)

Coping with the traumatic effects

Juliana Kim, NPR: “Videos like the Tyre Nichols footage can be traumatic. An expert shares ways to cope”

Al Tompkins, Poynter: “Essential self-care for journalists covering the death of Tyre Nichols”

Covering Car Crashes

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The WHO trains journalists to cover car crashes better. Should the US government?”

Matthew Taylor, World Health Organization: “Beyond blaming people: why journalists must dig deep into the causes of road crashes”

World Health Organization: Road Safety Reporting Guide

Meg Dalton, Columbia Journalism Review: “When covering car crashes, be careful not to blame the victim” (2018)

Informed app attracts publishers

Charlotte Tobitt, Press Gazette: “Informed app attracts big-name publishers to join curated subscription bundle”

AP’s apology to ‘The French’

Kevin Rawlinson, The Guardian: “AP apologises and deletes widely mocked tweet about ‘the French’”

Mary Papenfuss, HuffPost: “Associated Press steps in the merde by calling ‘The French” a ‘dehumanizing’ phrase”

