Views of the News: What to consider before publishing graphic images

Journalists across the country faced a tough call: to do run the brutally graphic video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols, or not? What is the news value, and how does it help the public understand? Also, how the World Health Organization wants to reframe coverage of automobile crashes and why the Associated Press apologized to France. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Damon Kiesow: Views of the News.