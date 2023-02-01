© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: What to consider before publishing graphic images

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published February 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST
Amy Simons
1 of 1  — Amy Simons.jpg
Amy Simons

Journalists across the country faced a tough call: to do run the brutally graphic video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols, or not? What is the news value, and how does it help the public understand? Also, how the World Health Organization wants to reframe coverage of automobile crashes and why the Associated Press apologized to France. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Damon Kiesow: Views of the News.

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryDamon KiesowViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
