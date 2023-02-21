Views of the News Preview: Carter in hospice, war in Ukraine moves into a second year, and Don Lemon's sexist remarks

Richard Prince, journal-isms: “Black journalists will figure into Carter’s legacy”

The American Presidency Project: “Interview with the President remarks and a question-and-answer session with representatives of Black media organizations” (1978)

A year of war in Ukraine

Charlotte Higgins, The Guardian: “’I too was an orangutan in a zoo’: Russia’s bizarre propaganda in Ukraine”

Mark Santora, New York Times: “Biden’s Kyiv visit lifts spirits of war-weary Ukrainians”

Keith Zubrow, CBS: “’Everything is at stake’: Inside Ukraine’s fight to keep the power on”

Reporting in East Lansing

We are not approaching students on campus today. If you want to take the mic we’re at the rock. No questions. Just whatever you want to share. This shouldn’t deserve a gold star. It’s just the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/zbB6soCHYp — Julie Dunmire (@juliedunmire) February 20, 2023

Julie Dunmire, Fox17: “Here to listen: Fox 17 lets Spartans share their stories”

Lemon’s ‘prime’ comment

Lachlan Cartwright, Daily Beast: “Don Lemon benched on Monday over sexist remark scandal, insiders say”

Kelly Garrity, POLITICO: “Nikki Haley calls CNN’s Don Lemon a ‘sexist middle-aged’ anchor after comments about her not being in her prime”

Michael M. Grynbaum & John Koblin, CNN: “Uproar hits CNN as Don Lemon is rebuked for comments about women”

Ben Blanchet, HuffPost: “Don Lemon taking Monday off at CNN following Nikki Haley ‘prime’ comment: Report”

Jeremy Barr & Sarah Ellison, Washington Post: “CNN’s Don Lemon sys he regrets comment about women’s ‘prime’ age”

Evan Rosen, New York Daily News: “Don Lemon pulled from ‘CNN This Morning’ amid sexist remark scandal: report”

Vanessa Friedman, New York Times: “Don Lemon, Nikki Haley and the lessons of a hoodie”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Don Lemon apologizes to CNN colleagues for sexist remarks: ‘I’m sorry that I said it’”

Carl Campanile, Sara Nathan & Ben Kesslen, New York Post: “George Santos cancels interview with Don Lemon over sexist remarks: report”

What to wear

Adam Sherwin, I News: “BBC News presenters told ‘sweaty and dirty’ look better than formal dress for ratings”

Jake Kanter, Deadline: “BBC News says presenters can relax formal dress code as ‘sweaty & dirty’ look is more trustworthy”

What a Bally Sports bankruptcy could mean

Jabari Young, Forbes: “With financial turmoil at Bally Sports Networks, major leagues gear up for a future without cable”

DJ Byrnes, The Comeback: “NBA legend sends clear message on league expansion”