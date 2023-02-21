© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Carter in hospice, war in Ukraine moves into a second year, and Don Lemon's sexist remarks

By Amy Simons
Published February 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST
Richard Prince, journal-isms: “Black journalists will figure into Carter’s legacy

The American Presidency Project: “Interview with the President remarks and a question-and-answer session with representatives of Black media organizations” (1978)

A year of war in Ukraine

Charlotte Higgins, The Guardian: “’I too was an orangutan in a zoo’: Russia’s bizarre propaganda in Ukraine

Mark Santora, New York Times: “Biden’s Kyiv visit lifts spirits of war-weary Ukrainians

Keith Zubrow, CBS: “’Everything is at stake’: Inside Ukraine’s fight to keep the power on

Reporting in East Lansing

Julie Dunmire, Fox17: “Here to listen: Fox 17 lets Spartans share their stories

Lemon’s ‘prime’ comment

Lachlan Cartwright, Daily Beast: “Don Lemon benched on Monday over sexist remark scandal, insiders say

Kelly Garrity, POLITICO: “Nikki Haley calls CNN’s Don Lemon a ‘sexist middle-aged’ anchor after comments about her not being in her prime

Michael M. Grynbaum & John Koblin, CNN: “Uproar hits CNN as Don Lemon is rebuked for comments about women

Ben Blanchet, HuffPost: “Don Lemon taking Monday off at CNN following Nikki Haley ‘prime’ comment: Report

Jeremy Barr & Sarah Ellison, Washington Post: “CNN’s Don Lemon sys he regrets comment about women’s ‘prime’ age

Evan Rosen, New York Daily News: “Don Lemon pulled from ‘CNN This Morning’ amid sexist remark scandal: report

Vanessa Friedman, New York Times: “Don Lemon, Nikki Haley and the lessons of a hoodie

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Don Lemon apologizes to CNN colleagues for sexist remarks: ‘I’m sorry that I said it’

Carl Campanile, Sara Nathan & Ben Kesslen, New York Post: “George Santos cancels interview with Don Lemon over sexist remarks: report

What to wear

Adam Sherwin, I News: “BBC News presenters told ‘sweaty and dirty’ look better than formal dress for ratings

Jake Kanter, Deadline: “BBC News says presenters can relax formal dress code as ‘sweaty & dirty’ look is more trustworthy

What a Bally Sports bankruptcy could mean

Jabari Young, Forbes: “With financial turmoil at Bally Sports Networks, major leagues gear up for a future without cable

DJ Byrnes, The Comeback: “NBA legend sends clear message on league expansion

