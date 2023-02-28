© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Dropping 'Dilbert'

By Amy Simons
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST
David A. Lieb, Associated Press: “’Dilbert,’ Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Hundreds of newspapers drop ‘Dilbert’ comic strip after racist tirade from creator Scott Adams

Thomas Floyd & Michael Cavna, Washington Post: “’Dilbert’ dropped by The Post, other papers, after cartoonist’s racist rant

Chris Quinn, Cleveland Plain Dealer: “We are dropping Dilbert comic strip because of creator Scott Adams’ racist rant: Letter from the editor

Therese Bottomly, The Oregonian: “Letter from the editor: Why we are no longer running the comic strip ‘Dilbert’

Will Oremus, Washington Post: “Musk defends ‘Dilbert’ creator, says media is ‘racist against whites’

Philip Bump, Washington Post: “Scott Adams and the right-wing insistence on White victimhood

Dominion Documents Drop

Jeremy W. Peters & Katie Robertson, New York Times: “Murdoch acknowledges Fox news hosts endorsed election fraud falsehoods

Jeremy Barr, Sarah Ellison & Rachel Weiner, Washington Post: “Rupert Murdoch admitted some Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ election lies

New York Times: “Read what Murdoch said in his deposition in the Fox-Dominion case

Stuart A. Thompson, Karen Yourish & Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times: “What Fox News hosts said privately vs. publicly about voter fraud

Bill Grueskin, Columbia Journalism Review: “What the Dominion lawsuit reveals about the future of Fox News

‘Mediabuzz’ remarkably quiet
Jeremy Barr & Kyle Melnick, Washington Post: “Fox News media analyst says network won’t let him cover Dominion lawsuit

Corbin Bolies, Daily Beast: “Fox News star says network won’t let him cover Fox-Dominion lawsuit

Lauren Sforza, The Hill: “Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case

Outlets demand Jan. 6 video

Anumita Kaur, Washington Post: “News outlets demand release of Jan. 6 footage given to Tucker Carlson

Deadly cost of journalism
Michael Levenson & Christine Chung, New York Times: “Orlando journalist is mourned as local newsrooms face more danger

Jennifer Sangalang, J.D. Gallop, Trevor Hughes, Richard Ruelas & Christine Fernando, Florida Today: “Deadly cost of keeping public informed: Almost 50 journalists murdered, or fall victim to crossfire

Al Tompkins, Poynter: “Beyond ‘thoughts and prayers’: Covering the death of a journalist in a meaningful way

Brian Stelter, Poynter: “Opinion: Among journalists, shock at Dylan Lyons’ murder is coupled with a strong sense of ‘what if?’

Views of the News
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
