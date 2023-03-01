© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Dropping 'Dilbert'

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published March 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

The Columbia Missourian is one of hundreds of newspapers across the United States dropping ‘Dilbert.’ Also, why you’re not hearing about the Dominion lawsuit on Fox News’s ‘MediaBuzz’, and the stark reminder of the deadly cost of journalism, as we remember an Orlando journalist gunned down in his station’s news car. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

