Views of the News Preview: Covering a bank run without creating panic

Jesse Pound, CNBC: “Silicon Valley Bank is shut down by regulators in biggest bank failure since global financial crisis”

Jeanna Smialek & Ala Rappeport, New York Times: “Regulators close another bank and move to protect deposits”

Thomas Seal, Mark Bergen & Hannah Miller, Bloomberg: “SVB fallout spreads around world from London to Singapore”

Felix Salmon, Axios: “The largest bank run in history”

John Wagner, Washington Post: “Biden seeks to calm Americans after government intervenes in SVB collapse”

Brian Stelter, The Atlantic: “How not to cover a bank run”

Al Tompkins, Poynter: “How to explain the Silicon Valley Bank failure without needlessly creating panic”

Pence on Jan. 6

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Mike Pence said something about Jan. 6 and the media. Was it too late?”

Ben Terris, Washington Post: “Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6”

Adam Wren, POLITICO: “Inside Pence world’s decision to go hard at Trump at the Gridiron”

Isobel van Hagen, Insider: “Former Vice President Mike Pence opening mocked Donald Trump with a series of pointed jokes ridiculing his former boss”

Caitlin Yilek, CBS News: “White House says Pence should apologize for ‘homophobic joke’ about Buttigieg”

Fox-Dominion lawsuit

Howard Kurtz, Fox News: “Fox-Dominion lawsuit is a ‘major test’ for the First Amendment: Howard Kurtz”

Julia Mueller, The Hill: “Fox News’ Howard Kurtz calls Dominion lawsuit a ‘major test of the First Amendment’”

David Bauder, Associated Press: “Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters”

Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times: “How Murdoch often runs Fox News, in his own (often terse) words”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Fox News fears competitors will steal its ‘journalistic processes’”

The Maneater says good-bye to print

Anna Colletto, The Maneater: “Letter from the Editor: The Maneater says goodbye to the print edition”

Arkansas staffer throws journalist’s phon

Gray Greenwell, Kentucky Kernel: “Kentucky Kernel photographer says member of Arkansas coaching staff grabbed his phone in viral video”

Karla Ward, Lexington Herald Leader: “Razorbacks athletics director apologizes to UK student journalist over cell phone incident”

Scooby Axson, USA Today: “Watch: Arkansas staffer grabs journalist’s phone and throws it to the ground”

‘Sharenting’

Emma Beddington, The Guardian: “Should it be illegal to post embarrassing pictures of your kids? I wish I’d done less ‘sharenting’”

Fortesa Latifi, Teen Vogue: “Influencer parents and their kids who had their childhood made into content”

