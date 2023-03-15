© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
views_album_art_0.jpg
Views of the News

Views of the News: Covering a bank run without creating panic

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published March 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Kathy Kiely.jpg
Kathy Kiely

People panic about money, and when there’s a bank failure, people panic even more. Monday morning, people across California and the U.S. worried their bank could fail like Silicon Valley Bank. We'll discuss its coverage. Also, Mike Pence’s comments about January 6, why The Maneater is ending its print run, and teens upset with a lifetime of social media. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content