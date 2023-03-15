Views of the News: Covering a bank run without creating panic

People panic about money, and when there’s a bank failure, people panic even more. Monday morning, people across California and the U.S. worried their bank could fail like Silicon Valley Bank. We'll discuss its coverage. Also, Mike Pence’s comments about January 6, why The Maneater is ending its print run, and teens upset with a lifetime of social media. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.