Views of the News: WSJ reporter jailed in Russia

Evan Gershovich has been described as a brave reporter, telling the stories from Russia that the world needed to hear. Now Putin’s government is holding him on espionage charges. We’ll talk about efforts to gain his release. Also, covering former President Trump’s arraignment, Marjorie Taylor Greene on ’60 Minutes’ and why math counts when covering the bases. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Keith Greenwood and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.