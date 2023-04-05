© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
LIVE RESULTS: Get updates on Columbia's 2023 municipal election
Views of the News

Views of the News: WSJ reporter jailed in Russia

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published April 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT
Amy Simons
Amy Simons

Evan Gershovich has been described as a brave reporter, telling the stories from Russia that the world needed to hear. Now Putin’s government is holding him on espionage charges. We’ll talk about efforts to gain his release. Also, covering former President Trump’s arraignment, Marjorie Taylor Greene on ’60 Minutes’ and why math counts when covering the bases. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Keith Greenwood and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
