Views of the News: U.S. designates Evan Gershkovich as 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

The Russian government has formally charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, while the U.S. government has officially deemed him “wrongfully detained.” What does that designation mean, and how might it affect efforts to gain his release? Also, covering the Tennessee Three; Fox News settles a defamation case (just not that defamation case); and internet influencers get special White House access. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.