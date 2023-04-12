© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: U.S. designates Evan Gershkovich as 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

By Amy Simons,
Travis McMillen
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT
Amy Simons
Amy Simons

The Russian government has formally charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, while the U.S. government has officially deemed him “wrongfully detained.” What does that designation mean, and how might it affect efforts to gain his release? Also, covering the Tennessee Three; Fox News settles a defamation case (just not that defamation case); and internet influencers get special White House access. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
