Views of the News Preview: The ouster of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon and Jeff Shell

Jeremy Barr & Sarah Ellison, Washington Post: “Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News after Dominion lawsuit disclosures”

Lillian Rizzo, CNBC: “Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of Dominion defamation settlement”

David Folkenflik, NPR: “Tucker Carlson departs Fox News following network’s $787 million settlement”

Company Statement: “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson part ways”

Aidan McLaughlin, Mediaite: “Breaking: Tucker Carlson OUT at Fox News in shocking shakeup”

Kierra Frazier, POLITICO: “Tucker Carlson suddenly leaves Fox News”

Derek Hawkins, Sarah Ellison & Blair Guild: “What Tucker Carlson said about Trump in private texts vs. on Fox News”

Diego Mendoza & Shelby Talcott, Semafor: “Politicians, 2024 candidates, and others react to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News”

Mae Anderson, Associated Press: “Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M”

Marshall Cohen, CNN: “Smartmatic wants more than Dominion’s $787 million payout, plus a retraction from Fox for its 2020 election lies, lawyer says”

Diego Mendoza, Semafor: “Wartime mediator behind Fox News and Dominion settlement says this was one of his ‘toughest assignments’”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Opinion: There’s a big hole in the Dominion-Fox News settlement”

Jon Allsop & Bill Grueskin, Columbia Journalism Review: “What the Fox settlement means, and what’s next”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation suit against Australian outfit Crikey in wake of massive Dominion settlement”

Martin Pengelly, The Guardian: “AOC: ‘Better for country’ if Dominion had secured Fox News apology”

Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times: “A chastened, humbled Fox News? Don’t count on it.”

Don Lemon fired

Sara Fischer, Axios: “Don Lemon fired from CNN”

Matt Berg, POLITICO: “CNN ousts host Don Lemon, who responds with fiery tweet”

Ethan Shanfeld, Variety: “Don Lemon terminated by CNN after 17 years”

Alexandra Steigrad, New York Post: “’Stunned’ Don Lemon out at CNN”

Doha Madani, NBC: “Don Lemon says he has been fired from CNN”

Michael M. Grynbaum, John Koblin & Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “Don Lemon, CNN star anchor, to leave the network”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “CNN fires longtime host and anchor Don Lemon”

NBCUniversal chief steps down

Yael Halon, Fox News: “NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell steps down due to ‘inappropriate relationship’”

Ramishah Maruf & Oliver Darcy, CNN: “NBCUniversal CEO stepping down over ‘inappropriate relationship’”

Anthony D’Alessandro, Dominic Patten & Jill Goldsmith, DEADLINE: “Jeff Shell’s NBCU exit followed probe into relationship with CNBC journalist”

Ashley Capoot, Lillian Rizzo & Alex Sherman, CNBC: “NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is out after admitting inappropriate relationship”

Benajmin Mullin, John Koblin & Nicole Sperling, New York Times: “Jeff Shell, C.E.O. of NBCUniversal, steps down after inquiry”

Company Statement: “Comcast Corporation announces Jeff Shell is leaving the company”

Joe Flint, Wall Street Journal: “NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell to depart after probe into improper contact”

The end for BuzzFeed News

Paul Farhi & Elahe Izadi, Washington Post: “BuzzFeed News, a digital media pioneer to shut down”

Ben Smith, Semafor: “The end of the BuzzFeed era in news”

Kayleigh Barber & Sara Guaglione, Digiday: “How the social traffic that gave life to BuzzFeed News ultimately led to its demise”

Laura Hazard Owen, Nieman Lab: “A history of BuzzFeed News, Part I: 2011-2017”

Max Tani, Semafor: “It’s back to the future for a diminished digital news business”

Blocking on social media

Tierney Sneed, CNN: “Supreme Court to decide if First Amendment stops government officials from blocking social media critics”

Zach Schoenfeld, The Hill: “Supreme Court to examine public officials blocking people on social media”

Knight First Amendment Institute: “Supreme Court to consider when government officials’ social media accounts are subject to First Amendment”

John Kruzel, Reuters: “U.S. Supreme Court to decide if public officials can block critics on social media”