views_album_art_0.jpg
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: The ouster of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon and Jeff Shell

By Amy Simons
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
Views of the News logo has the words in white on a black background with a blinking eye
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News logo

Jeremy Barr & Sarah Ellison, Washington Post: “Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News after Dominion lawsuit disclosures

Lillian Rizzo, CNBC: “Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of Dominion defamation settlement

David Folkenflik, NPR: “Tucker Carlson departs Fox News following network’s $787 million settlement

Company Statement: “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson part ways

Aidan McLaughlin, Mediaite: “Breaking: Tucker Carlson OUT at Fox News in shocking shakeup

Kierra Frazier, POLITICO: “Tucker Carlson suddenly leaves Fox News

Derek Hawkins, Sarah Ellison & Blair Guild: “What Tucker Carlson said about Trump in private texts vs. on Fox News

Diego Mendoza & Shelby Talcott, Semafor: “Politicians, 2024 candidates, and others react to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

Mae Anderson, Associated Press: “Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M

Marshall Cohen, CNN: “Smartmatic wants more than Dominion’s $787 million payout, plus a retraction from Fox for its 2020 election lies, lawyer says

Diego Mendoza, Semafor: “Wartime mediator behind Fox News and Dominion settlement says this was one of his ‘toughest assignments’

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Opinion: There’s a big hole in the Dominion-Fox News settlement

Jon Allsop & Bill Grueskin, Columbia Journalism Review: “What the Fox settlement means, and what’s next

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation suit against Australian outfit Crikey in wake of massive Dominion settlement

Martin Pengelly, The Guardian: “AOC: ‘Better for country’ if Dominion had secured Fox News apology

Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times: “A chastened, humbled Fox News? Don’t count on it.

Don Lemon fired

Sara Fischer, Axios: “Don Lemon fired from CNN

Matt Berg, POLITICO: “CNN ousts host Don Lemon, who responds with fiery tweet

Ethan Shanfeld, Variety: “Don Lemon terminated by CNN after 17 years

Alexandra Steigrad, New York Post: “’Stunned’ Don Lemon out at CNN

Doha Madani, NBC: “Don Lemon says he has been fired from CNN

Michael M. Grynbaum, John Koblin & Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “Don Lemon, CNN star anchor, to leave the network

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “CNN fires longtime host and anchor Don Lemon

NBCUniversal chief steps down

Yael Halon, Fox News: “NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell steps down due to ‘inappropriate relationship’

Ramishah Maruf & Oliver Darcy, CNN: “NBCUniversal CEO stepping down over ‘inappropriate relationship’

Anthony D’Alessandro, Dominic Patten & Jill Goldsmith, DEADLINE: “Jeff Shell’s NBCU exit followed probe into relationship with CNBC journalist

Ashley Capoot, Lillian Rizzo & Alex Sherman, CNBC: “NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is out after admitting inappropriate relationship

Benajmin Mullin, John Koblin & Nicole Sperling, New York Times: “Jeff Shell, C.E.O. of NBCUniversal, steps down after inquiry

Company Statement: “Comcast Corporation announces Jeff Shell is leaving the company

Joe Flint, Wall Street Journal: “NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell to depart after probe into improper contact

The end for BuzzFeed News

Paul Farhi & Elahe Izadi, Washington Post: “BuzzFeed News, a digital media pioneer to shut down

Ben Smith, Semafor: “The end of the BuzzFeed era in news

Kayleigh Barber & Sara Guaglione, Digiday: “How the social traffic that gave life to BuzzFeed News ultimately led to its demise

Laura Hazard Owen, Nieman Lab: “A history of BuzzFeed News, Part I: 2011-2017

Max Tani, Semafor: “It’s back to the future for a diminished digital news business

Blocking on social media

Tierney Sneed, CNN: “Supreme Court to decide if First Amendment stops government officials from blocking social media critics

Zach Schoenfeld, The Hill: “Supreme Court to examine public officials blocking people on social media

Knight First Amendment Institute: “Supreme Court to consider when government officials’ social media accounts are subject to First Amendment

John Kruzel, Reuters: “U.S. Supreme Court to decide if public officials can block critics on social media

