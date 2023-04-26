Views of the News: The ouster of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon and Jeff Shell
Earnest Perry and Keith Greenwood
A week of shake ups for three major media companies, as NBCUniversal, Fox News and CNN part ways with big names: Jeff Shell, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. Also, the end for BuzzFeed News; and a First Amendment case soon to go before the Supreme Court. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Keith Greenwood: Views of the News.