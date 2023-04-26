© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: The ouster of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon and Jeff Shell

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT
Earnest Perry and Keith Greenwood
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Keith Greenwood.jpg
Earnest Perry and Keith Greenwood

A week of shake ups for three major media companies, as NBCUniversal, Fox News and CNN part ways with big names: Jeff Shell, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. Also, the end for BuzzFeed News; and a First Amendment case soon to go before the Supreme Court. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Keith Greenwood: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
