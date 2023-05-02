© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
views_album_art_0.jpg
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: World Press Freedom Day

By Amy Simons
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
Views of the News logo, words in white with a black background
KBIA / Reyolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reyolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

John McCormick, Wall Street Journal: “Biden calls for release of jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich, other detainees

QR Code to Sign "I Stand With Evan" petition

Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich petition QR code

Television Writers Strike

WGA: “WGA on strike

Writers Guild of America West: “Writers Guild of America calls strike, effective Tuesday, May 2”

John Koblin & Brooks Barnes, New York Times: “Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Jenna Moon, Semafor: “Hollywood writers’ strike explained in three charts

Nadia Khomami, The Guardian: “Thousands of Hollywood film and TV writers begin strike

Cynthia Littleton & Gene Maddaus, Variety: “WGA calls for strike to begin Tuesday, slams studios for creating ‘gig economy’ that aims to turn writing into ‘entirely freelance’ profession

Gene Maddaus, Variety: “WGA spells out vast differences that led to strike

Peter White, Deadline: “Late-night shows to shut down immediately after writers guild strike called

Nick Bythrow, Screenrant: “Writers strike officially confirmed: What it means for upcoming movies and tv

Twitter’s Micropayment Plan

Joshua Benton, Nieman Lab: “Micropayments. Elon Musk thinks he’s got a ‘major win-win’ for news publishers with… micropayments.

Thomas Ricker, The Verge: “Twitter will let media publishers charge per article starting in May

Staff, The Guardian: “Twitter to let publishers charge users per article read, says Elon Musk

Ashley Capoot, CNBC: “Jack Dorsey criticizes Elon Musk’s leadership at Twitter: ‘It all went south’

Brian Fung, CNN: “Jack Dorsey no longer thinks Elon Musk is the right person to run Twitter

Irina Ivanova, CBS: “Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey slams Elon Musk’s management of the company

Remembering Jerry Springer

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Jerry Springer, TV’s master of trash, and the world he left us

Ramon Antonio Vargas and Martin Pengelly, The Guardian: “Jerry Springer, influential US talkshow host, dies at 79

Dan Sewell, Associated Press: “Jerry Springer, host of raucous Chicago-based talk show, dies at 79

Justin Kaufmann, Axios: “How Jerry Springer left a mark on Chicago

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times: “How Jerry Springer delighted, infuriated Chicago

Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune: “Magers follows Marin out at WMAQ” (1997)

Remembering Mike Shannon

Rick Hummel, Derrick Goold & Dan Caesar, St. Louis Post Dispatch: “Cardinals legend Mike Shannon dies at 83

Joey Schneider & Kevin S. Held, Fox2: “Mike Shannon, longtime Cardinals radio broadcaster, dies at 83

Bob Cronin, St. Louis Public Radio: “Mike Shannon, hometown star athlete who became voice of the Cardinals, dies

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons