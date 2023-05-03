© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News: World Press Freedom Day

May 3, 2023
May 3 is World Press Freedom Day. It’s a time to support the media, especially those which are targets against freedom of the press. Tune in to this week’s Views of the News to learn more about what you can do – besides subscribing to publications – to support this effort. Also, Twitter’s founder retracts his support for Elon Musk’s leadership; and remembering both Jerry Springer and Mike Shannon. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

