Views of the News

Views of the News preview: Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in Carroll civil case

By Amy Simons
Published May 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT
Adam Reiss & Dareh Gregrorian, NBC News: “Trump found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll in civil trail and is ordered to pay $5 million

Courtney Hagle & Kayla Gogarty, Media Matters for America: “Right-wing media celebrate verdict that found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation

Editorial Board, New York Daily News: “Truth 1, Trump 0: E. Jean Carroll wins a landmark defamation case

Trump on CNN Town Hall

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “CNN and Trump set aside beef for ‘town hall,’ and both draw fire for it

Kyle Pope, Columbia Journalism Review: “Trump and the TV time machine

Tucker returns

Corbin Bolies, Daily Beast: “Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on ‘free speech’ haven Twitter

Mike Allen & Sara Fischer, Axios: “Scoop: Tucker Carlson accuses Fox of fraud, contract breach

Diego Mendoza, Semafor: “Tucker Carlson partners with Twitter for new show

Newton Minow Remembered

Scott Neuman, NPR: “Newton Minow, former FCC chief and public TV advocate, has died at 97

Adam Bernstein, Washington Post: “Newton Minow, FCC chairman who assailed ‘vast wasteland’ of TV, dies at 97

Robert D. McFadden, New York Times: “Newton N. Minow, 97, dies; F.C.C. chief deemed TV a ‘vast wasteland’

Tammy Webber, Associated Press: “Newton Minow, ex-FCC chief who dubbed TV ‘wasteland’ dies

Erica Demarest & Dan Lambert, WTTW: “Newton Minow, former FCC chairman who paved the way for public television and growth of WTTW, dies at 97

Pulitzer Prizes

The 2023 Pulitzer Prize Announcement

Kathleen McElroy, Poynter: “The Pulitzer goes to… Black introspection

Katie Robertson, New York Times: “Ukraine war coverage earns Pulitzers for the A.P. and The Times

Jennifer Orsi, Poynter: “Dangerous, devastating war reporting from Ukraine dominates the 2023 Pulitzers

Prank calls from the governor?

Rebecca Klar & Ines Kagubare, The Hill: “Journalist accused of prank call using governor’s number

Associated Press: “Reporter charged with prank call using S.D. governor’s cell

Trent Abrego & Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Fall Argus Leader: “South Dakota reporter arrested, fired for using Gov. Kristi Noem’s phone number to make prank call

Tom Lawrence, Capital Journal: “TV reporter Austin Goss made a dumb choice – but should he be fired?

Stolen Jerseys

Noah Goldberg, LA Times: “Two USC journalism students covering the NFL draft arrested in jersey thefts

Charean Williams, NBC Sports: “Two USC journalism students arrested in jersey thefts at NFL draft

Philip Salata, USC Annenberg Media: “USC student journalists mount legal defense in Kansas City

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
