Views of the News

Views of the News: Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in Carroll civil case

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

Former President Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the case brought forth by E. Jean Carroll. We’ll talk about the coverage of that verdict, and his return to CNN for a scheduled town hall. Also, Tucker Carlson’s return, the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes and remembering Newton Minow. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
