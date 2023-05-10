Views of the News: Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in Carroll civil case

Former President Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the case brought forth by E. Jean Carroll. We’ll talk about the coverage of that verdict, and his return to CNN for a scheduled town hall. Also, Tucker Carlson’s return, the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes and remembering Newton Minow. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.