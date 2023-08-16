Views of the News: Kansas Newspaper Raided

Journalists across the country are standing behind the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record. Police raided the Kansas newspaper last week, seizing computers, phones and reporting materials in an apparent illegal search. Also, the impact of cameras in the courtroom in covering latest indictment of Donald Trump, covering the wildfires in Hawaii and “crafting” visual journalism. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.