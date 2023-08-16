© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Kansas Newspaper Raided

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published August 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Journalists across the country are standing behind the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record. Police raided the Kansas newspaper last week, seizing computers, phones and reporting materials in an apparent illegal search. Also, the impact of cameras in the courtroom in covering latest indictment of Donald Trump, covering the wildfires in Hawaii and “crafting” visual journalism. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
