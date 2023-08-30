© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: A strategy to cover Trump's legal troubles

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
Amy Simons
1 of 1  — Amy Simons.jpg
Amy Simons

MSNBC’s strategy seems to be paying off, as ratings show viewers are tuning in for its coverage of Donald Trump’s indictments. What’s working, and what’s leading others to turn off Fox News and CNN? Also, coverage of the Republican debate and why Fox News is apologizing for a story it wrote about a fallen Marine. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
