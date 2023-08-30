Views of the News: A strategy to cover Trump's legal troubles

MSNBC’s strategy seems to be paying off, as ratings show viewers are tuning in for its coverage of Donald Trump’s indictments. What’s working, and what’s leading others to turn off Fox News and CNN? Also, coverage of the Republican debate and why Fox News is apologizing for a story it wrote about a fallen Marine. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.