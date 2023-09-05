© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Treehouse Music Festival Canceled

By Amy Simons
Published September 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
Stephanie Southey, KOMU: “Treeline cancels 2023 music festival, citing high expenses

Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune: “2023 Treeline Music Fest canceled a month before music set to begin

Jennifer Weiser, KRCG: “Treeline Music Fest cancels 2023 event due to higher costs

Madison Stuerman, Marina Diaz, KMIZ: “Treeline Music Fest cancels 2023 festival, citing expenses

Alyse Pfeil & Micah Barnes, Columbia Missourian: “Treeline cancels 2023 music fest, citing ‘higher than expected expenses

Mark Slavit, KRCG: “Columbia CVB predicts $1 million loss from Treeline Music Fest cancellation

Ashley Byrd, MissouriNet: “Treeline Music Fest in Columbia cancelled for 2023

Reporter files federal lawsuit

Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector: “Kansas reporter sues Marion police chief, alleging retaliation in newsroom raid

Caitiln Vogus, Freedom of the Press Foundation: “Use state law to shield newsrooms and reporters from police raids

Kristin McCudden, Press Freedom Tracker: “After Kansas: Putting newsroom raids in context

Jonathan Shorman, Kansas City Star: “Raided Kansas paper’s lawyer demands police chief not review info from “illegal searches

Josh Funk, Associated Press: “Kansas reporter files federal lawsuit against police chief who raided her newspaper’s office

Liam Scott, Voice of America: “With hometown dedication, publisher worked to keep paper a community affair

Debating AI

Claire Duffy, CNN: “Gannett to pause AI experiment after botched high school sports articles

Columbus Dispatch: “Worthington Christian earns narrow win over Westerville North in Ohio high school boys soccer action

Dan Milmo, The Guardian: “The Guardian blocks ChatGPT owner OpenAI from trawling its content

Letters, The guardian: “The Guardian’s block on ChatGPT using its content is bad news

Football… and social media

Patrick Andres, Sports Illustrated: “College football world roasts Mizzou for cringeworthy instructions on how to cheer

Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports: “UCF apologizes for National Guard social media post during blowout win over Kent State

