Views of the News Preview: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make news

Tom Jones, Poynter: “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce story is a fascinating study of media consumption”

Jason Gay, Wall Street Journal: “Taylor Swift mania upstages NFL Sunday”

Stephen Douglas, The Big Lead: “Will Taylor Swift have an economic impact on the NFL?”

Gabe Hauari, USA Today: “A Swiftie’s guide to Travis Kelce: What to know about Kansas City Chiefs tight end”

TMZ: “Travis Kelce jerseys selling like hotcakes… after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game”

WGA Strike Settlement

WGA On Strike: “Negotiations update: Tentative agreement”

David Bloom, Forbes: “The WGA reached a tentative deal. Here’s what happens next”

SAG-AFTRA: “SAG-AFTRA Congratulates WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with AMPTP”

Elizabeth Wagmeister & Naman Ramachandran, Variety: “Drew Barrymore’s talk show will return in October after her WGA mess”

Wendy Lee & Meg James, Los Angeles Times: “WGA and the studios reach tentative deal to end writers’ strike”

John Koblan, Nicole Sperling & Brooks Barnes, New York Times: “Hollywood’s focus turns to actors after writers agree to deal”

Google anti-trust trial

Thomas Barrabi, New York Post: “DOJ yanks Google antitrust trial docs from public website after Big Tech firm complains”

Paresh Dave, Wired: “Meet the law geeks exposing Google’s secretive antitrust trial”

Nico Grant, Cecilia Kang & Tripp Mickle, New York Times: “’Unprecedented’ secrecy in Google trial as tech giants push to limit disclosures”

Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic: “The tragedy of Google Search”

Return to net neutrality?

David Shepardson, Reuters: “US FCC chair to seek reinstated net neutrality rules rescinded under Trump”

Ryan Tracy, Wall Street Journal: “Newly empowered FCC chair moves to rekindle net-neutrality fight between tech and telecom giants”

Devin Coldewey, Tech Crunch: “FCC announces plans to reinstate net neutrality”

Luke Bouma, Cord Cutters News: “The FCC reportedly plans to bring back net neutrality rules on Comcast, AT&T, Spectrum & more”

Rupert Murdoch Steps Down

Joe Flint & Amol Sharma, Wall Street Journal: “Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career”

David Rutz, Fox News: “Rupert Murdoch announces transition to new role of chairman emeritus of Fox Corporation and News Corp.”

Georg Szalai & Alex Weprin, Hollywood Reporter: “Rupert Murdoch’s payday hits $23M in final full year atop Fox Corp., Lachlan Murdoch scores $21.7M”

Brian Steinberg, Variety: “Fox news was set on a new path before Rupert Murdoch stepped back”

Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Opinion: The forecast for Fox News: Business as usual, or worse”

Jonathan Freedland, The Guardian: “Opinion: Rupert Murdoch’s toxic legacy? The powerful can now blame the world’s ills on ‘the elite’”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Rupert Murdoch, a kingmaker in GOP politics, enriched himself as he poisoned America”

Graham Readferan & Adam Morton, The Guardian: “’Climate villian’: Scientists say Rupert Murdoch wielded his media empire to sow confusion and doubt”

J.D. Capelouto, Semafor: “Will Rupert Murdoch’s media empire change with his son in charge?”

Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “Rupert Murdoch’s retirement raises the curtain on his next act”

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “Is Murdoch sticking around or bowing out? Yes.”

Lee Moran, Huffpost: “Critics spot the ‘gaslighting’ line in Rupert Murdoch’s ‘dishonest’ retirement letter”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Michael Wolff’s juicy book on Fox News is set to hit shelves. Here’s why readers should be cautious when diving into it.”

Erik Wemple, Megan McArdle & Hugh Hewitt, Washington Post: “Does Fox News actually matter? Three columnists discuss.”

Reporter stalked over story

Angela Fu, Poynter: “A reporter made sure a retired police chief’s death didn’t go uncovered. Then social media attacked her.”

Sabrina Schnur, Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee”

Glenn Cook, Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Demonizing journalists to spread disinformation is dangerous and undemocratic”

Michael Levenson, New York Times: “Outdated headline in Las Vegas paper unleashes ‘fire hose of hated’”