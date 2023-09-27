© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make news

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT
Travis Kelce apparently has a new biggest fan: Taylor Swift. Her appearance in a GEHA Field skybox alongside his mother Sunday afternoon made headlines nationwide. How did that take over the news cycle? Also, Rupert Murdoch steps down from Fox and News Corp; the WGA reaches a tentative deal, and the FCC signals a return to net neutrality. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Jared Schroeder and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

