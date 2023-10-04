Views of the News: Covering McCarthy's removal, election of a new Speaker

History is made – once again – in Washington, D.C. Tune in to hear the latest on the coverage of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the House speakership and the election to replace him. Also, the suspension of the Marion, Kan. police chief; Evan Gershkovich’s mom describes her communication with her son, and why training opportunities for journalists are in peril. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.