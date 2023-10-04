© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: Covering McCarthy's removal, election of a new Speaker

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

History is made – once again – in Washington, D.C. Tune in to hear the latest on the coverage of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the House speakership and the election to replace him. Also, the suspension of the Marion, Kan. police chief; Evan Gershkovich’s mom describes her communication with her son, and why training opportunities for journalists are in peril. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsKathy KielyEarnest PerryViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content