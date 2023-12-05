© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Doomsday scenarios take center stage

By Amy Simons
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Tom Jones, Poynter: “’Sleepwalking into dictatorship’: This week’s Sunday shows stirred up strong takes

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “A second Trump term ‘poses a threat to the existence of America as we know it,’ says The Atlantic’s top editor

The Atlantic: “If Trump wins

Greg Sargent, Washington Post: “Opinion: Enough with all the fatalism about a Trump dictatorship

Max Tani, Semafor: “The ‘un-cancellable’ Megyn Kelly returns to the debate stage”

Remembering Kissinger, O’Connor
Spencer Ackerman, Rolling Stone: “Henry Kissinger, war criminal beloved by America’s ruling class, finally dies

Peter Beaumont, The Guardian: “Kissinger at 100: How his ‘sordid’ diplomacy in Africa fuelled war in Angola and prolonged apartheid

Jamelle Bouie, New York Times: “Kissinger’s dirty work abroad hurt America at home, too

Herb Boyd, New York Amsterdam News: “Little empathy for former Secretary of State Kissinger

Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune: “Clarence Page: Coming to terms with Henry Kissinger’s legacy – it’s complicated

Janus Rose, Vice: “Wikipedia editor who first noted Henry Kissinger’s death has become an ‘instant legend’

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post: “Opinion: Not merely the right woman, Sandra Day O’Connor was the right justice

Caroline Wilburn, Texas Tribune: “Sandra Day O’Connor, born in El Paso, remains point of civic pride

Jenna Greene, Reuters: “Sandra Day O’Connor’s unfinished legacy of judicial election reform

Locked out
Henry Lee, KTVU: “Reporter speaks out after Alameda DA bars her from news conference

Rachel Swan, San Francisco Chronicle: “Alameda County DA Pamela Price reinstates reporter she excluded from news conferences

Alex N. Gecan, Berkeleyside: “Update: DA Pamela Price restores press access to Berkeley journalist

Pushed Out at Harvard?
Joseph Menn, Washington Post: “Ousted propaganda scholar Joan Donovan accuses Harvard of bowing to Meta

CBS: “Former Harvard disinformation scholars says she was pushed out of job over pressure from Facebook

Shannon Bond, NPR: “Disinformation researcher says Harvard pushed her out to protect Meta” 

Travis Anderson & Daniel Kool, Boston Globe: “Prominent disinformation specialist files whistle-blower complaint against Harvard

Shannon Thaler, New York Post: “Ex-Harvard scholar claims she was ousted for pointing out Facebook’s ‘digital harms’

It’s a ‘Marvel’
Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Marvel used to reliable churn out billion-dollar hits. Now Disney has a mess on its hands

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons