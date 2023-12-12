© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News: The return of Alex Jones on X

Published December 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Kate Conger, New York Times: “Elon Musk brings conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back to X

Ivan Mehta, TechCrunch: “Elon Musk brings Alex Jones and Infowars back on X after user poll

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion: Elon Musk and X welcome back conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Kierra Frazier, POLITICO: “Civil rights lawyer quits X after Alex Jones’ return to platform

Sarah Al_Arshani, USA Today: “Elon Musk reinstates Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ X account

Timothy Bella, Washington Post: “How Tucker Carlson helped persuade Elon Musk to reinstate Alex Jones on X

Piers Morgan, New York Post: “Elon Musk couldn’t be more wrong about Alex Jones: He’s not a free-speech hero – he’s a hate speech monster

Edith Olmstead, The New Republic: “Elon Musk invites Alex Jones to explain that ‘whole Sandy Hook thing’

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Elon Musk’s welcoming of extremists puts a spotlight on the NFL’s mega-partnership with X amid renewal talks

Carlson’s Streaming Service
Aimee Picchi, CBS: “Tucker Carlson says he’s launching his own paid streaming service

Michael Sainato, The Guardian: “Tucker Carlson to launch his own $72-a-year subscription streaming service

Aidan McLaughlin, Mediaite: “Tucker Carlson launches video streaming service ‘Tucker Carlson Network’

Matt Gertz, Media Matters for America: “The Fox News diaspora is threatening the network’s business model

Update: SI Shakeup

Michael McCarthy & A.J. Perez, Front Office Sports: “’The amount of useless stuff you guys do is staggering.’ Inside a shakeup at Sports Illustrated’s publisher

Josh Taylor, The Guardian: “Arena Group fires CEO in wake of Sports Illustrated AI articles scandal

Journalists facing legal action

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “A CBS reporter refusing to reveal her sources could be held in contempt

Associated Press: “Russian American journalist Masha Gessen put on Kremlin’s wanted list

Pushed Out at Harvard?
Joseph Menn, Washington Post: “Ousted propaganda scholar Joan Donovan accuses Harvard of bowing to Meta

CBS: “Former Harvard disinformation scholars says she was pushed out of job over pressure from Facebook

Shannon Bond, NPR: “Disinformation researcher says Harvard pushed her out to protect Meta

Travis Anderson & Daniel Kool, Boston Globe: “Prominent disinformation specialist files whistle-blower complaint against Harvard

Shannon Thaler, New York Post: “Ex-Harvard scholar claims she was ousted for pointing out Facebook’s ‘digital harms’

2023 ‘Wrapped’

Claire Murashima, NPR: “Why your brain finds Spotify Wrapped so irresistible

Emily Peck, Axios: “Why there are so many Spotify Wrapped knockoffs

Diego Mendoza, Semafor: “What the world wanted to know in 2023, as revealed by Google search

Washington Post PR: “The Washington Post’s Newsprint launches this December with new features

 

 

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism