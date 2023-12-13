© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: The return of Alex Jones on X

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published December 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST
Amy Simons and Earnest Perry
1 of 1  — Amy Simons and Earnest Perry.png
Amy Simons and Earnest Perry

Journalists around the globe remain under threat. This week, a journalist here in the U.S. is facing contempt charges if she doesn’t reveal sources from an investigation she did in 2017, and yet another Russian American journalist has drawn the ire of the Kremlin. We’ll talk about why. Also, Alex Jones’s return to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tucker Carlson’s new streaming network, and what’s made Spotify’s Wrapped feature so popular. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
See stories by Amy Simons
