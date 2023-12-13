Views of the News: The return of Alex Jones on X

Journalists around the globe remain under threat. This week, a journalist here in the U.S. is facing contempt charges if she doesn’t reveal sources from an investigation she did in 2017, and yet another Russian American journalist has drawn the ire of the Kremlin. We’ll talk about why. Also, Alex Jones’s return to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tucker Carlson’s new streaming network, and what’s made Spotify’s Wrapped feature so popular. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.