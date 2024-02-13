© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Covering the Chiefs' championship

By Amy Simons
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:27 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Washington Post Staff: “Best and worst from Super Bowl 2024: The highlights, plays and kisses

Santul Nerkar, New York Times: “Ad nods to Taylor Swift and football, drawing cheers and criticism

Washington Post, Jerry Brewer: “The bigger picture behind the Travis Kelce-Andy Reid confrontation

John Koblin & Kevin Draper, New York Times: “Super Bowl broadcast is a crossroads for CBS Sports

Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “Paramount lays off hundreds of workers

Todd Spangler, Variety: “Paramount Global laying off 800 employees as CEO Bakish cites need to cut costs

SpongeBob’s Super Bowl

Ramishah Maruf, CNN: “SpongeBob SquarePants is going to announce this Super Bowl broadcast

Jordan Moreau, Variety: “’SpongeBob’ opens Super Bowl with rousing ‘Sweet Victory’ performance

Alegra Frank, The Daily Beast: “The SpongeBob Super Bowl was more fun than the real game

Tim Marcin, Mashable: “SpongeBob and Patrick hosted Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl broadcast. It was better than the real thing.

Lauren Mechling, The Guardian: “Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl broadcast: and ingenious, wildly chaotic splash

Sports Streaming Partnership

Joe Flint, Jessica Toonkel, Isabella Simonetti & David Marcelis, Wall Street Journal: “Why three media giants made a Hail Mary bet on sports streaming

Emma Roth, The Verge: “The ultimate sports streaming service will have to fight itself

Tucker Carlson’s Russian Visit
Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Tucker Carlson urges Putin to release American journalist

Adam Gabbatt, The Guardian: “’Talkshow or serious conversation?’ Tucker Carlson’s interview of Putin offered neither

Max Tani, Semafor: “Tucker Carlson met with Edward Snowden in Moscow

Pjotr Sauer, The Guardian: “Putin says release of US journalist Evan Gershkovich may be possible

 What if it were free?
Kevin Lind, Columbia Journalism Review: “They gave local news away for free. Virtually nobody wanted it.

 Daniel J. Hopkins & Tori Gorton, American Journal of Political Science: “Unsubscribed and undemanding: Partisanship and the minimal effects of a field experiment encouraging local news consumption

 Angela Fu, Poynter: “One Utah paper is making money with a novel idea: print

Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
