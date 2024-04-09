© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Covering the eclipse

By Amy Simons
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:27 PM CDT
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Sabine Stanley, Washington Post: “I’m a planetary physicist. An eclipse is wonderous – don’t underestimate it.

Karen Kaplan, LA Times: “These scientists think an ‘awe’-some eclipse could help united Americans in troubled times

Sophie Culpepper, Nieman Lab: “Dateline Totality: “How local news outlets in the eclipse’s path are covering…

Angela Fu, Poynter: “Gannett journalist in the solar eclipse’s path go on strike

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Behind the scenes of CNN’s coverage of the total solar eclipse across America

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion: Where did the sun go? A look back at a special day and the media coverage around it

Reporter kicked out of Colo. event
Jennifer Brown, Colorado Sun: “Colorado Sun politics reporter kicked out of GOP state assembly

Michael Sainato, The Guardian: “Journalist removed from Colorado Republican event for ‘unfair’ reporting

Anumita Kaur, Washington Post: “Colorado GOP ousts reporter from event, claiming ‘unfair’ coverage

Corey Hutchins, Colorado Media: “Could Colorado’s political journalism be the best in the nation in 2024?

The Kansas Reflector and Facebook
Dave Kendall, Kansas Reflector: “When Facebook fails, local media matters even more for our planet’s future

Marisa Kabas, The HandBasket: “Here is the column Meta doesn’t want you to see

Ray Schultz, MediaPost: “Meta blocks article that was critical of it: Report

Dan Kennedy, Media Nation: “A nonprofit news outlet gets blocked by Facebook after publishing a critical story

Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector: “Facebook apologizes for blocking Kansas Reflector, then expands crackdown to other news sites

Tim Marcin, Mashable: “Meta briefly blocked a local news organization critical of Facebook

Dan Kennedy, Media Nation: “The real problem with Facebook; or, taking a stroll down Indian Dick Road

NCAA Finals
Sara Fischer & Noah Bressner, Axios: “South Carolina-Iowa ratings cement women’s sports surge

Joe DePaolo, Mediaite: “’Amazing!’ Social media erupts as South Carolina scores historic NCAA title game win over Iowa and Caitlin Clark

Cynthia Littleton, Variety: “UConn-Iowa Final Four game delivers record women’s college basketball ratings for ESPN

Alex Kirschner, Slate: “People are about to have a dumb debate about Caitlin Clark. Let’s get into it.

Dan Zaksheske, X: “I asked South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley…

Dan Zaksheske, Outkick: “Reaction to asking Dawn Staley the ‘trans’ question lays bare what’s wrong with sports media

Put your phone down!
Catherine Price, The Guardian: “You have one life. Do you really want to spend it looking at your phone?

Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab: “A newsletter about our uneasy relationship to phones becomes The Guardian’s fastest-growing email ever

Mathew Ingram, Columbia Journalism Review: “Is social media harming teens? Yes and no.

 

 

