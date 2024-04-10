© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: Covering the eclipse

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:28 PM CDT
Kathy Kiely
Kathy Kiely

Where’d the sun go?! Now that the 2024 eclipse has passed, we’ll talk about what made Monday’s phenomenon magical, and how that was reflected in the coverage. Also, Facebook’s apology to a Kansas publication, why a Colorado reporter was thrown out of a GOP event on public property and the crowning of the 2024 NCAA basketball champs. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
