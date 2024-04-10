Views of the News: Covering the eclipse

Where’d the sun go?! Now that the 2024 eclipse has passed, we’ll talk about what made Monday’s phenomenon magical, and how that was reflected in the coverage. Also, Facebook’s apology to a Kansas publication, why a Colorado reporter was thrown out of a GOP event on public property and the crowning of the 2024 NCAA basketball champs. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.