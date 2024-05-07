Views of the News Preview: The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Awarded

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “The New York Times and The Washington Post each win 3 Pulitzers each”

Neda Ulaby, Andrew Limbong, NPR: “Here are the winners of the 2024 Pulitzer prizes”

Washington Post PR: “The Washington Post wins three Pulitzer prizes”

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Washington Post wins three Pulitzer prizes”

Alex Mahadevan, Poynter: “Reuters wins Pulitzer for Israel-Gaza photography”

Annie Aguiar, Poynter: “A rare illustrated look into Rikers wins a Pulitzer”

Angela Fu, Poynter: “The Invisible Institute won two Pulitzers this year. What is it?”

Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “How a tiny Chicago news organization won 2 Pulitzers”

Pulitzer Prizes: “2024 Winners List”

World Press Freedom

Claire Moses, New York Times: “Record number of writers were jailed globally in 2023, PEN America says”

Reporters Without Borders: “Americas political pressure increasingly threatens journalistic independence and safety” | United States Ranking: 55

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The state of global press freedom in 10 numbers”

Jacob Magid, The Times of Israel: “In statement marking World Press Freedom Day, Biden says ‘far too many’ journalists have been killed in Gaza war”

The Guardian: “’I decided to not let anybody silence my voice’: the journalists in exile but still at risk”

Annie Kelly, The Guardian: “Attacks on press freedom around the world are intensifying, index reveals”

Annie Kelly, The Guardian: “Female journalists under attack as press freedom falters”

Patrick Greenfield, The Guardian: “Violent attacks against environmental journalists on the rise, report finds”

Katherine Love, Forbes: “Evan Gershkovich, U.S. reporter detained in Russia, tops list of urgent cases on World Press Freedom Day”

TikTok owners sue over ban

Sapna Maheshwari & David McCabe, New York Times: “TikTok sues U.S. government over law forcing sale or ban”

Angela Yang and Savannah Sellers, NBC News: “TikTok sues U.S. government, saying potential ban violates First Amendment”

Jill Goldsmith, Deadline: “Game on – TikTok sues U.S. government after new law forcing a sale or ban of social media platform”

Godwin retires from ABC

Joe Flint & Isabella Simonetti, Wall Street Journal: “ABC News president Kim Godwin is stepping down”

David Bauder, Associated Press: “Kim Godwin out as ABC News president after 3 years as first Black woman as network news chief”

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Kim Godwin steps down suddenly as president of ABC News”

NABJ: “Statement from NABJ on media reports regarding Kim Goodwin”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Patience wears thin at ABC News as frustrated staffers wonder when Disney will make leadership changes”

Rare Public Editor Added

Dallas Morning News: “The Dallas Morning News adds public editor to organization, takes significant steps to reinforce reader trust, establish transparency”

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion | In a rare move these days, The Dallas Morning News hires a public editor”

States take action

Cameron Joseph, Columbia Journalism Review: “New York just committed $90 million to help save local journalism. Will it work?”

Ken Doctor, Nieman Lab: “Newsonomics: Eight essentials as California’s ‘save local news’ bill picks up speed”