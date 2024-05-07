© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Awarded

By Amy Simons
Published May 7, 2024 at 1:08 PM CDT
Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “The New York Times and The Washington Post each win 3 Pulitzers each

Neda Ulaby, Andrew Limbong, NPR: “Here are the winners of the 2024 Pulitzer prizes

Washington Post PR: “The Washington Post wins three Pulitzer prizes

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Washington Post wins three Pulitzer prizes

Alex Mahadevan, Poynter: “Reuters wins Pulitzer for Israel-Gaza photography

Annie Aguiar, Poynter: “A rare illustrated look into Rikers wins a Pulitzer

Angela Fu, Poynter: “The Invisible Institute won two Pulitzers this year. What is it?

Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “How a tiny Chicago news organization won 2 Pulitzers

Pulitzer Prizes: “2024 Winners List

World Press Freedom
Claire Moses, New York Times: “Record number of writers were jailed globally in 2023, PEN America says

Reporters Without Borders: “Americas political pressure increasingly threatens journalistic independence and safety” | United States Ranking: 55

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The state of global press freedom in 10 numbers

Jacob Magid, The Times of Israel: “In statement marking World Press Freedom Day, Biden says ‘far too many’ journalists have been killed in Gaza war

The Guardian: “’I decided to not let anybody silence my voice’: the journalists in exile but still at risk

Annie Kelly, The Guardian: “Attacks on press freedom around the world are intensifying, index reveals

Annie Kelly, The Guardian: “Female journalists under attack as press freedom falters

Patrick Greenfield, The Guardian: “Violent attacks against environmental journalists on the rise, report finds

Katherine Love, Forbes: “Evan Gershkovich, U.S. reporter detained in Russia, tops list of urgent cases on World Press Freedom Day

TikTok owners sue over ban
Sapna Maheshwari & David McCabe, New York Times: “TikTok sues U.S. government over law forcing sale or ban

Angela Yang and Savannah Sellers, NBC News: “TikTok sues U.S. government, saying potential ban violates First Amendment

Jill Goldsmith, Deadline: “Game on – TikTok sues U.S. government after new law forcing a sale or ban of social media platform

Godwin retires from ABC
Joe Flint & Isabella Simonetti, Wall Street Journal: “ABC News president Kim Godwin is stepping down

David Bauder, Associated Press: “Kim Godwin out as ABC News president after 3 years as first Black woman as network news chief

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Kim Godwin steps down suddenly as president of ABC News

NABJ: “Statement from NABJ on media reports regarding Kim Goodwin

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Patience wears thin at ABC News as frustrated staffers wonder when Disney will make leadership changes

Rare Public Editor Added
Dallas Morning News: “The Dallas Morning News adds public editor to organization, takes significant steps to reinforce reader trust, establish transparency

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion | In a rare move these days, The Dallas Morning News hires a public editor

States take action
Cameron Joseph, Columbia Journalism Review: “New York just committed $90 million to help save local journalism. Will it work?

Ken Doctor, Nieman Lab: “Newsonomics: Eight essentials as California’s ‘save local news’ bill picks up speed

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
