The Checkup: What to know about the latest COVID vaccines and surge

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week approved two updated COVID-19 vaccines to help protect people from the latest strain of the virus.

The Checkup’s question today is: should I get the newest COVID vaccine?

Lizzy McGrevy, Side Effects Public Media’s community engagement specialist, sat down with Health Reporter Ben Thorp to talk about that.

This transcript has been edited for length, style and clarity.

Lizzy McGrevy: So, Ben, why do we need a COVID booster right now?

Ben Thorp: Right now we’re seeing a spike in COVID activity across the country. Nationwide test positivity has been climbing and is currently at about 18%.

Here in Indiana we’re seeing hospitalizations for COVID picking up –– going from a seven-day average of 29 at the start of June to about 200 at the end of August.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said immunity from previous infections provides some protection but vaccines are still important.

“We know that protection decreases over time and certain groups continue to be at higher risk from COVID and other viruses,” Cohen said. “We need to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The other thing worth mentioning is Cohen said COVID mutates faster than the traditional flu virus which is why staying ahead of it is so important.

McGrevy: Ok, you mentioned that COVID is mutating quickly. Are these new boosters actually targeted FOR the latest strains?

Thorp: They are not. These latest boosters are aimed at something called the KP.2 variant. Right now the KP.3.1.1 variant is the most prominent in the US.

Lizzy: Those sound like Apple operating system updates.

Thorp: They sure do.

McGrevy: So, our vaccines are for the older variant, is that a problem?

Thorp: Experts say the vaccines are still going to provide some defense here. Right now, all of these variants are evolutions of the omicron COVID variant, and so because our vaccines are targeted to something that’s in a similar family, let's say, it should still provide some defense.

Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration, said the concern right now isn’t that vaccines won’t provide defense against new mutations, it’s that people aren’t getting their vaccines.

“I think the point of this campaign is if you have someone in the office and you can get them to get a COVID-19 vaccine that is probably better than what we have now, which is people who haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine for one or two years,” Marks said.

McGrevy: Alright, I’m convinced. How do I get my updated vaccine?

Thorp: I reached out to our local health department and they are telling people to check in with their local pharmacies to see who might already have access to it.

They are also reminding people to get their regular flu shot while they are in there.

The Marion County Public Health Department in Indianapolis said they don’t have the vaccine yet but will put out a release as soon as they become available.

Right now, anyone older than 6 months is recommended to get the vaccine.

McGrevy: Ben, Thanks for the update!

Thorp: Anytime.

