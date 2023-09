It’s a new era for NBC’s Meet the Press. How did Kristen Welker do in her debut? And, was an interview with Donald Trump the right way to the tone? Also, Rolling Stones’ founder is axed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board and why Nickelback wants to talk about why everyone hates Nickleback. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Luke Capizzo and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.