Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward and Richelle Douglas, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central MissouriMom of two and CMSHTC board member, RICHELLE DOUGLAS, has some advice for fellow parents of young children who own their own phone: be proactive in fostering a dialogue with your child, because when (keyword: when) they make a mistake online, they'll know they can come to you without feeling "shame." Also, help out the Coalition by attending a fundraiser next month in Columbia. NANETTE WARD has details. September 22, 2021
There are many forms of labor trafficking, from something as simple as babysitting (yes, babysitting) to selling goods door-to-door, and it can happen to anyone at any age. Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri's NANETTE WARD tells us how to spot the signs of force, fraud and coercion. June 11, 2021
Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri advocate/volunteer NANETTE WARD is putting area parents, teachers, coaches, youth leaders, etc. on notice! This summer, with more time on their hands, "our young people will...be at high risk for being preyed upon through social media." Find out how to spot the warning signs before it's too late. May 12, 2021
"We have to remember that what fuels this crime is the demand."Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri advocate NANETTE WARD encourages…
Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri is excited to welcome 'The Weight of Blood' author Laura McHugh as their featured speaker at next…
Did you know human trafficking (both sex and labor) is the second-largest criminal enterprise? Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri…
Paul Pepper: Jennifer Perkins, CMFCAA, "Luau Fundraiser" & Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Freedom Walk 2019"The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association provides support and resources for 1,300 children in 13 mid-Missouri counties. To help pay for…
CoMo Youth Works' LORETTA SCHOUTEN and Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition volunteer NANETTE WARD have decided to form a mini-partnership to…
It's been a minute since TIM RICH stopped by to talk about Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans. He says their new location provides three times the…
October is a busy month for the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. From conversations about the "demand" to stories from survivors,…