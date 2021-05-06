Mom of two and CMSHTC board member, RICHELLE DOUGLAS, has some advice for fellow parents of young children who own their own phone: be proactive in fostering a dialogue with your child, because when (keyword: when) they make a mistake online, they'll know they can come to you without feeling "shame." Also, help out the Coalition by attending a fundraiser next month in Columbia. NANETTE WARD has details. September 22, 2021