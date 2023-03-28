-
The R.I.S.E. Initiative ‘is all about putting these children on a path that will allow them to make decisions that will help their futures.’Lonnie Lockhart Bey and Julian Jackman both spent many years in prison, and since their releases they have worked together to create the R.I.S.E Initiative in Columbia, which works with and empowers at-risk youth.They spoke about some of the reasons they created the R.I.S.E. Initiative and about what motivates them to do this work.
The Reentry Opportunity Center helps people get what they 'need to survive as a citizen out in the community.’Jessica Chambers, a peer support specialist at the Reentry Opportunity Center in Columbia (the ROC), works with folks who are coming out of prison – helping them connect to housing, treatment, and just a sense of community.
On a side street off of Business Loop 70 in Columbia is an unassuming office. Large dark windows make it hard to see inside. But the moment you walk in, you’re greeted by the booming voice of Julian Jackman, the executive director of People Embracing Another Choice Effectively, or P.E.A.C.E. Jackman was in prison for 17 years. Now, he helps others who have recently come out of prison.P.E.A.C.E. helps people get identification, housing or whatever else they might need to reenter society after incarceration. But even before that, they work on getting people released as well as who they’re going to live with.
Research has found Medicaid expansion is linked to lower rates of people reoffending, and a key aspect appears to be mental health care.
Mataka Askari lives in Columbia with his family and works as a certified peer specialist for those dealing with substance use disorders. He’s also…
Right now when former offenders are released from prison into Boone County, they’re sent to a parole officer stationed in a strip mall on Providence Road.…
For many people who are getting out of prison, reintegrating into society is overwhelming. It can be hard for many formerly-incarcerated people to get…