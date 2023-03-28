On a side street off of Business Loop 70 in Columbia is an unassuming office. Large dark windows make it hard to see inside. But the moment you walk in, you’re greeted by the booming voice of Julian Jackman, the executive director of People Embracing Another Choice Effectively, or P.E.A.C.E. Jackman was in prison for 17 years. Now, he helps others who have recently come out of prison.P.E.A.C.E. helps people get identification, housing or whatever else they might need to reenter society after incarceration. But even before that, they work on getting people released as well as who they’re going to live with.

Listen • 3:59