Candidate Conversations: Missouri House of Representatives, District 49

The race for Missouri's 49th District State House seat features a first-time Democratic candidate challenging a Republican incumbent seeking a third term.

Challenger Lisa Buhr, a Democrat, is challenging Representative Travis Fitzwater for the 49th District seat. Buhr says she has worked for the state of Missouri for almost two decades and has spent the last five years at the state capitol as a legislative assistant. During his tenure as a state representative since 2014, Fitzwater has served on the Economic Development, Legislative Oversight, and Workforce Development committees.

KBIA’s Zia Kelly spoke with both candidates about Right-to-Work policies, salaries, and quality of life for Missourians in Missouri's 49th State House district. Here’s an excerpt from their conversation.