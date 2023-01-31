Innovations in Health Care from the University of Missouri

-
KBIA’s Darren Hellwege talks with Esma Yolcu, PhD, and Haval Shirwan, PhD, who are working on Type-1 diabetes research at the NextGen Precision Health building.
-
KBIA’s Darren Hellwege talks with Brett Froeliger, PhD, about the science of addiction and the latest research on substance abuse disorders.
-
KBIA’s Darren Hellwege visits with David Gozal, MD, a nationally recognized expert on sleep disorders. He discusses how sleep apnea affects patients and explains his latest research on the subject.