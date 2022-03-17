Seasonal

A podcast that uncovers the covers — that is, the stories, meanings, and histories behind our most classic songs.

How does a song take on a different connotation when a different artist approaches it, or “covers” it, across generations, cultures, and time?

Each episode features host and musicologist Stephanie Shonekan and one guest. Together they take one classic song, two popular renditions, and discuss: Who did it better, and why?

On the surface, this is a show about the music we love.

But the conversations uncover intimate stories about our own cultural backgrounds and personal idiosyncrasies, how these songs were first encountered, and about our personal connections with the songs.

Ultimately, “Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” reminds us all to reconnect with great music and to reconsider the diverse perspectives, histories, and identities of the artists and the fans who consume the music. Join us!

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” is produced by Janet Saidi, Kristofor Husted, Fernando Narro, Rehman Tungekar, and Ryan Famuliner, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. The series is edited by Rehman Tungekar and Ryan Famuliner.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” is a collaboration between KBIA and Vox Magazine, with funding from MU’s College of Arts & Science and the Missouri School of Journalism.

You can follow the podcast and other special projects on Twitter at @VoxMag, and @KBIA, and on Instagram at @voxmagazine and @kbianews. See you there!