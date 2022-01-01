Capital Campaign
Antenna, Shared Tower, and Other Related Equipment.
We have raised $500,000 as of February 2022. Note that costs have increased since the campaign originally started due to supply chain issues and shortages and increased building costs.
KBIA is reaching out to you today because you have demonstrated your commitment and are important to the success and longevity of the station. Your support validates the necessity of KBIA as a resource for informing, enlightening and deepening listeners’ understanding of the day’s most critical events across Mid‐Missouri.
But if KBIA is to continue in its mission, once every couple decades or so, there are some absolutely essential investments that must be made. Please help usher in the next 50 years of KBIA on the airwaves in Missouri as a part of KBIA’s Capital Campaign.
KBIA truly appreciates your generosity and support, and this Capital Campaign is, out of necessity, above and beyond. KBIA is unable to sacrifice your ongoing support to divert funds to the Capital Campaign costs. KBIA’s day‐to-day operations rely on this support. We are asking you to go further than your annual support over the next three years.
Please commit to give now at our Capital Campaign Donation Page
OUR NEEDS AND CAMPAIGN BUDGET
|Item
|Cost
|Tower Construction - Hard Costs
|$154,670
|Tower & Building Construction – Soft Costs
|$67,376
|Tower Construction - Transmitter Building
|$209,870
|Antenna Bays and Feedline
|$130,686
|HD Importer/Exporter
|$11,900
|Transmitter
|$167,800
|Point-to-Point Connection 11GHz band
|$35,970
|Transmitter Power "Dummy Load"
|$9,063
|FCC Fees and pattern study
|$5,000
|TOTAL
|$792,335
Dear Groundbreaker,
We are excited to lead Breaking New Ground Together: The Campaign for KBIA's New Broadcast to build a new tower and transmitter near our current, aging tower. We share a passion for news and unique local programming. KBIA gives our city and Mid-Missouri a voice that reaches deep into our hearts and all around the world. As a cross section of the KBIA Community, we’re thrilled by the prospect of a new KBIA broadcast tower and transmitter that will touch more lives than ever.
The money we raise over the next three years will cover construction and new equipment, but we’re building much more than a radio station. This dynamic facility at the heart of Mid-Missouri will provide quality news and programming for generations of Mid-Missourians.
The pandemic and supply chain issues have caused some delays and adjusted prices for our project, but we have done our best to keep costs as low as possible. KBIA ordered its transmitter, antenna bays, and transmission line before costs were increased, saving the station at least $50,000 in increased costs. With your support, we have secured close to $500,000 of our goal. This next year is the final year of our three-year campaign.
Thank you for reviewing KBIA's plans, and joining our family of journalists and programmers who will create the future of news through this three-year campaign.
Want a print copy of the Capital Campaign?
Click the link below: