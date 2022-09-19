Side Effects Public Media

About This Section

WFYI (Indianapolis, Indiana) — Side Effects headquarters

Iowa Public Radio (Des Moines, Iowa)

KBIA (Columbia, Missouri)

WFPL (Louisville, Kentucky)

WSIU (Carbondale, Illinois)

We’re a health news service exploring the impacts of place, policy and economics on Americans’ health.Our award-winning reporting centers personal stories as we expose injustices, explain complex policy issues and highlight solutions to long-standing health inequities.Focus areas include: mental health and addiction, rural health, criminal justice, health inequities caused by barriers to care for marginalized communities.We are a collaboration of journalists based at:In addition, Side Effects works collaboratively with other Midwest NPR stations and shares a WFYI-based healthy equity reporter with the Indianapolis Recorder newspaper. We also partner with Tradeoffs — a podcast exploring our confusing, costly and often counterintuitive health care system.Our stories reach national audiences through reporting partnerships with NPR, Kaiser Health News, Science Friday and Tradeoffs.