Tuesdays at 6:30pm CST for four weeks

KBIA’s Studio B Sessions is here for your holiday mix! This music and conversation series features four weeks of in-studio performances from KBIA’s actual “Studio B” - with four of mid-Missouri’s most dynamic musical acts who stopped by our studios to talk and play a set.

Bands featured include The January Lanterns, The Burney Sisters, William Russell Wallace, and Anthony Wilkerson – all in conversation with KBIA host Connor McGovern.

Stay tuned for Studio B Sessions airing on KBIA 91.3 FM Tuesday nights at 6:30pm, starting December 20th – and you can follow the podcast right here to listen whenever and wherever you want. Enjoy!

Episode breakdown – Studio B Sessions

Episode 1: January Lanterns, Dec. 20

Episode 2: Burney Sisters, Dec. 27

Episode 3: William Russell Wallace, Jan. 3

Episode 4: Anthony Wilkerson, Jan. 10

*All performed original sets in our Studio B!

Credits

Studio B Sessions is produced by Abigail Ruhman, Sarah Petrowich, Aaron Hay, Janet Saidi and host Connor McGovern.

Our digital team is Beth Burton, Lauren Hubbard, Tia Maggio, and Jamie Baker.

Thanks to KBIA’s Kyle Felling, Mark Johnson, and Ryan Famuliner.